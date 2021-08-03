Suspected methamphetamine dealer arrested in Clearlake

A Clearlake man was arrested Monday on suspicion of selling and transporting methamphetamine after a police officer saw him stash a backpack filled with drugs and cash behind a tree, the Clearlake Police Department said.

Michael Mitchell, 36, was on parole for drug trafficking in Idaho when a Clearlake officer saw him carrying a backpack as he stepped out of his BMW parked on Austin Road around 11:49 a.m., police said.

The officer “saw Mitchell look toward his direction and toss a backpack he had in his possession in an apparent attempt to conceal it,” the police department said in a Facebook post.

The officer detained Mitchell and searched the backpack, which was behind a tree, police said. Inside the backpack, the officer found almost a pound of suspected methamphetamine split between two plastic bags, in addition to cash and a digital scale, police said.

Mitchell was arrested on suspicion of possession and transportation of a controlled substance for sale.

Because of pandemic-related changes to the bail schedule in Lake County, Mitchell would not have been booked into jail based on his charges, according to police. But the Lake County Superior Court approved a bail enhancement request.

Mitchell was booked into the Lake County Jail and placed on a parole hold by the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. His bail was set at $250,000.

