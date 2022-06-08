Suspected monkeypox cases rise in California; officials expect more to come

The number of confirmed and suspected monkeypox cases in California climbed to six on Monday as officials in L.A. County and San Francisco said they were prepared to see more cases.

Officials said it was crucial that people become aware of the symptoms and healthcare providers be on alert for new cases, as the telltale rash — which has been seen in some recent cases first in the genital area — can sometimes appear similar to more common sexually transmitted infections. Health officials say they're hoping to contain the monkeypox outbreak but say it's possible there is already community spread of the virus.

"While most cases resolve on their own, monkeypox can be serious in rare cases and we want to prevent further spread in the community," said Dr. Susan Philip, the health officer in San Francisco, which reported its first suspected monkeypox case Friday.

"We need to be prepared for seeing more cases," Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said, although she added there's no indication at this time that there's going to be a massive outbreak of monkeypox locally.

L.A. County reported its first suspected monkeypox case on Thursday. Sacramento County has reported four confirmed and suspected monkeypox cases, according to the California Department of Public Health.

As of Monday afternoon, there were 31 confirmed and suspected cases of monkeypox nationally, with the most number of cases in New York (seven), California (six), Florida (four), Colorado (three) and Illinois and Utah (two each).

The specific monkeypox variant that has been found in the majority of cases in the U.S. has been linked to the variant that has appeared in Europe, Capt. Jennifer McQuiston, deputy director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Division of High Consequence Pathogens and Pathology, said at a news briefing Friday.

Nationally, most of the monkeypox cases known to the CDC involve people who have recently traveled or have had close contact with someone who was infected. But at least one of the recent cases in the U.S. involves someone who doesn't know how he or she was exposed to the virus, McQuiston said.

"This could be happening in other parts of the United States — there could be community-level transmission that is happening. And that's why we want to really increase our surveillance efforts," McQuiston said. "We want to really encourage physicians that, if they see a rash, and they're concerned it might be monkeypox, to go ahead and test for that."

Health officials have noted that early data so far show that a high number of the current monkeypox cases are among men who have sex with men; however, anyone can be infected with the virus, including healthcare workers and family taking care of those who are ill. One recent case has occurred in a woman, according to McQuiston.

Monkeypox was first discovered in 1958 in colonies of monkeys kept for scientific research. Most human cases of monkeypox have historically been identified in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where the first human case of infection was identified in 1970. The monkeypox virus is naturally found in certain wildlife in that country; the CDC says rodents and nonhuman primates, like monkeys, may harbor the virus and infect people.

For global travelers, the CDC has issued a Level 2 monkeypox travel alert, warning about monkeypox cases related to the current outbreak on every continent except for Antarctica.

In the current outbreak, more than 1,000 confirmed and suspected monkeypox cases have been reported from 29 countries, with the most cases being reported in Europe and North America. Of them, Britain has reported about 300; Spain, about 200; Portugal, more than 150; and Canada, 80.

The CDC urged world travelers to avoid close contact with sick people, including those with skin and genital lesions; avoid contact with dead or live wild animals such as small mammals and nonhuman primates, like monkeys and apes; avoid eating meat that comes from wild game or using products that come from wild animals from Africa, such as creams, powders and lotions; avoid contact with contaminated material used by sick people such as clothing; and wear a mask, which can provide further protection against many diseases, including monkeypox.

Health officials emphasized that the threat to the general population was low, given that monkeypox is not nearly as contagious as other infectious diseases, such as COVID-19. Between humans, monkeypox can be transmitted through close, sustained, skin-to-skin contact with someone who has an active rash and monkeypox skin sores. The virus can be spread during sexual and intimate contact and through shared bedding and clothing. It's also possible it can be spread through kissing and breathing at very close range.