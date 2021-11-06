Suspected ‘Red-Bearded Burglar’ faces six charges

Mendocino County’s suspected “Red-Bearded Burglar” will appear in court Monday morning to face charges that were filed long before he was arrested Thursday in the coastal town of Albion.

William Evers is scheduled to be arraigned in Mendocino County Superior Court on five counts of burglary and one count of attempted murder that were filed on July 1.

County jail records show he’s in custody in lieu of $2.5 million and it wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney.

Evers is suspected of opening fire on a Mendocino County sheriff’s deputy investigating a burglary on Cameron Road in the coastal town of Elk on May 12.

Investigators haven’t found the gun, but Evers had two knives when he was arrested near Albion Ridge Road, Mendocino County Sheriff Capt. Greg Van Patten said Friday.

Authorities say additional burglaries are being investigated but it didn’t appear as of Friday afternoon that more charges would be filed in time for Monday’s hearing.

“I think you’re going to see we’re at the status quo,“ Mendocino County District Attorney David Eyster said Friday afternoon.

Evers is suspected of burglarizing vacant homes in the Mendocino County wilderness since December or January. Investigators believe he was looking for places to stay or supplies to survive in the woods.

Searches took place on a regular basis for months and investigators found at least three campsites that may have belonged to Evers.

Around early September, Van Patten told The Press Democrat anywhere from 10 to 15 additional burglaries were being investigated for a possible connection to Evers.

A lull kicked in shortly after, leading investigators and residents to wonder if the suspect was lying low due to all the attention that’s fallen on him.

But on Friday, Van Patten said investigators believe Evers may be responsible for about six burglaries in Albion between Sept. 1 and Nov. 1.

In September, an Albion resident told The Press Democrat his home was burglarized and whoever was responsible took wine, cans of sardines, a pillow case, travel bags and a roll of toilet paper.

Sightings were sporadic and an Albion resident saw him at a home on Albion Ridge Road Wednesday morning. Responding investigators also saw him before he fled.

They returned Thursday morning and took him into custody following a foot chase that lasted 50 yards and ended with a K-9 biting his leg, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Evers had two backpacks and they will be processed for evidence, Van Patten said.

