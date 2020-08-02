Suspected seed scam hits Sonoma County mailboxes as authorities urge recipients not to open packets

Elece Hempel doesn’t do much online shopping. So she was surprised when she found on her doorstep a slim white package labeled as stud earrings. Especially since it appeared to have a return address in China.

Stranger still, upon opening the mysterious delivery addressed to her Petaluma home, Hempel discovered a small plastic baggy of seeds resembling “little black nuggets.”

“It became a source of debate in our house—what we should we do with these seeds?” she said.

Hempel, who is executive director of the nonprofit Petaluma People Services Center, ultimately left the seeds on her counter at home and didn’t think too much of it. But about two weeks later, she came across a Facebook post sharing a news report about people receiving unsolicited packages of seeds that appeared to be from China.

“When I saw it on the news I thought, ‘Oh my goodness I’m not the only one in the world who’s wondering what these are.’” Hempel said.

In recent weeks, people across the nation have received such suspicious packages, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The agency said it’s currently collecting samples of the seeds and has found no evidence that they pose any health risk.

"We have identified 14 different species of seeds, including mustard, cabbage, morning glory, and some of the herbs like mint, sage, rosemary, lavender, then other seeds like hibiscus and roses," said Osama El-Lissy, a deputy administrator for the USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, in a statement.

The agency is currently working with U.S. Customs and Border Protection and other federal and state agencies to investigate the source of the seeds and why they were sent.

The USDA says it believes the packages are most likely part of a so-called “brushing scam.” In such schemes, a company selling products on e-commerce websites hires shady middlemen to buy and send that company’s items to peoples’ homes, using personal information accessed online. After a purchase is made, the middlemen can write glowing product reviews on an online shopping vendor’s site — often using unsuspecting recipients’ online accounts — in hopes of boosting a product’s quality rating, in turn leading to more sales.

According to the Better Business Bureau, brushing scams are popping up all over the country, and are most often carried out by foreign companies.

The BBB recommends that anyone who has received unsolicited packages change the passwords to their online shopping accounts and reach out to e-commerce companies directly if they are concerned their personal information has been compromised.

A phone call to the number listed under the delivery address on Hempel’s package reached an automated response, which asked to dial an extension to speak with an Amazon customer.

The California Department of Food and Agriculture is asking that anyone who has received the mysterious packages to not open them and to contact their county agriculture department for further instructions. In Sonoma County, residents can contact the office of the agricultural commissioner (707-565-2371).

Hempel said friends have jokingly suggested she bake the seeds to see what happens or try returning them to the address on the package.

“Anyone who knows me knows I’m a rule follower,” she said. “So I’ll call (the county) and report it and see what they say.”

She remarked that it seems as though during the coronavirus pandemic, such bizarre stories have only become more frequent.

“It’s such unusual times, so when something like this happens, my natural response is just: now what next?” she said.

You can reach Staff Writer Ethan Varian at ethan.varian@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5412. On Twitter @ethanvarian