Suspected smuggling boat found on San Diego County coast

ENCINITAS — Eight people were taken into custody and one was hospitalized after a suspected smuggling boat capsized on the San Diego County coast early Thursday, authorities said.

The panga-style boat was spotted by Border Patrol agents as it approached Moonlight Beach at Encinitas around 5 a.m.

When the agents arrived, the boat had capsized, Border Patrol spokesman Jeff Stephenson told The San Diego Union-Tribune.

One of the eight people found in the area had symptoms of hypothermia and was taken to a hospital, Stephenson said.

The Union-Tribune reported that so far this fiscal year, 1,327 migrants have been encountered illegally entering the U.S. along the California coast.

Earlier this year, three people died when a smuggling boat broke apart in the surf at Point Loma.