Suspected vehicle burglar arrested in Rohnert Park

Sonoma County sheriff’s detectives this week recovered a purse and $8,000 worth of tools during an investigation into a Rohnert Park burglary suspect who had a warrant for his arrest.

Robert Schumacher, 43, was arrested at an unspecified location about 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

While conducting surveillance, detectives saw Schumacher, who’s a suspect in a recent vehicle burglary and had a felony arrest warrant related to a vehicle theft. He was taken into custody for the warrant.

Investigators then searched a home on Camino Colegio, near Cotati Avenue, and found evidence related to two vehicle burglaries in Rohnert Park and near Petaluma, according to the sheriff’s office.

Schumacher was arrested on suspicion of possession of stolen property, possession of drugs, burglary and using someone else’s credit card.

He’s in custody in lieu of $75,000 bail at the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility in Santa Rosa.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi