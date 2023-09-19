SAN JOSE — Nearly three months after a trio allegedly stole a person’s belongings and French Bulldog on the streets of San Jose, the suspects were arrested and the dog was returned to its owner, according to authorities.

The incident took place around 10:56 p.m. on June 22 at the 2000 block of Southwest Expressway in West San Jose. Police said in a news release Monday that officers responded to a report that an armed robbery was taking place with three suspects.

The suspects, who had fled by the time officers arrived, stole the victim’s French Bulldog and personal belongings at gunpoint, police said.

Authorities eventually identified the three suspects through security footage recorded from nearby homes. After obtaining the appropriate warrants, police arrested two Milpitas men, 20 and 21, and one San Jose woman, 19, on suspicion of armed robbery on Sept. 7.

Searches of the suspects’ homes and vehicles yielded firearms and ammunition, including one “ghost gun,” a privately-made gun lacking a serial number. Police also located the victim’s dog, who was uninjured and was later returned to the owner.