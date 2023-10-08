Suspicious Napa Valley fires under investigation

A series of small fires in Napa Valley were reported Sunday afternoon, near the north-south rail line that runs parallel to Highway 29.

The fires, which caused no significant damage, are under investigation by Cal Fire.

Smoke was first reported about 12:30 p.m. Sunday, close to Dwyer Road north of Yountville.

The responding fire teams, from Cal Fire and the Napa County Fire Department, eventually counted four separate fires between Yountville and Rutherford, all near the tracks. They caused minor traffic disruptions.

Each of the fires was less than a quarter-acre in size, and fire crews put them out quickly. No additional information was immediately available.