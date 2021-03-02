Sutter Health cancels second doses of coronavirus vaccine at Santa Rosa clinic

Sutter Health is canceling appointments for second doses of coronavirus vaccine, signaling another step backward in the effort to immunize Sonoma County against the most deadly human pathogen in a century.

The Sacramento-based health care system, which provides care for 3 million people in Northern California and operates a regional hospital in Santa Rosa, is in danger of having to wipe out more than 90,000 vaccination appointments throughout its system, including 40,000 second doses, a Sutter spokeswoman said Tuesday.

Some of those cancellations have already occurred at the large Sutter vaccination clinic inside Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, adjacent to its north Santa Rosa hospital.

“This is not OK. You can’t treat people like cattle,” said Ronnie Roche, 65, who had successfully booked first-dose appointments for her husband and herself at the LBC clinic and helped two friends do the same. All had been scheduled for second doses this week, and all of their appointments were canceled. Roche said she wouldn’t have known had she not independently logged onto the Sutter Health member portal Saturday to double-check.

Other appointment holders said they had been notified by Sutter of their cancellations, though at least a few weren’t aware of their lost opportunities until they showed up at the Mark West Springs Road clinic on Monday or Tuesday and discovered they were no longer on the list.

Beset by weather-related supply chain disruptions and an uneven start to Blue Shield’s phased takeover of California’s vaccination system, many health care providers large and small have been forced to cancel or postpone first-dose appointments. But Sutter appears to be the only major vaccinator currently scrapping second doses.

“This is an extremely unfortunate situation for our patients, and one that is avoidable if we can get additional vaccine supply,” Sutter Health said in a statement.

It’s a blow to the medical group and its operation at LBC, which has previously pushed the envelope of inclusivity. The LBC clinic was the first large site in the county to open vaccinations to everyone 65 and older, and Sutter has been steadfast in its commitment to offer immunizations to all Northern California residents, not just Sutter Health members or Sonoma County residents.

Those losing their slots this week will move past the recommended window for second doses — 21 days for Pfizer-BioNTech, 28 days for Moderna — though the CDC has approved extending either out to 42 days when necessary. Sutter sent emails to those affected, saying someone would call them within 7-10 days to reschedule.

That brings little peace of mind to Laurie Proctor, whose 82- and 83-year-old parents, Petaluma residents, had their second doses canceled by Sutter this week.

“They’ve been really looking forward to this, just to go to the grocery store and get out a little more,” Proctor said. “They’re older. How many years do they have left? They don’t want to spend them afraid they’re breathing in aerosols that are going to give them COVID.”

This story will be updated.

