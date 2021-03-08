Sutter Health receiving extra vaccine doses from state, but still falling short

Commitments from the state of California and its new coronavirus vaccine administrator, Blue Shield, will allow Sutter Health to fill most of the second-dose appointments it was forced to vacate recently, though Sutter remains concerned about having to push some second doses beyond the 42-day window advised by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Meanwhile, Sonoma County officials, citing stagnant allotments from the state, worry they, too, will be forced to postpone some second-dose appointments at the county-affiliated clinics run by independent site managers.

The county-supported clinics canceled all first doses last week and this week, excluding small batches of the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine. So far, they have not postponed any second doses, but that could change, according to Ken Tasseff, the county’s vaccine site coordinator.

“We did a number of first doses that will be coming due in the next two to three weeks,” Tasseff said Friday. “And we’re concerned that with flat allocations, we may not have enough doses to do second-dose allocations.”

The county is collecting data from its site partners on how many second doses hang in the balance, and will be communicating its allocation needs to state health officials, Tasseff said. “And we’ll be telling the state we expect to get them,” he added.

Sutter Health, hit with consecutive weekly allotments that fell far short of what it had expected, canceled or postponed about 90,000 second-dose appointments for seniors and health care workers across Northern California. The provider said the state has committed 30,000 supplemental doses this week and another 30,000 next week, which has allowed Sutter to begin rescheduling most of those appointments.

Contributions from various county health departments will allow Sutter to further narrow the gap, representatives said. None of those contributions are likely to come from Sonoma County, however, with the public health department here scrambling to fulfill its own promised vaccinations.

“We are hopeful the state will provide the additional 30,000 so we can bring back all of our patients for their second dose of the vaccine within the CDC’s recommended time frame,” Sutter Health said in a statement.

But the company is having to cancel scheduled first doses on a rolling basis, and will continue to do so until supply catches up with need. With nine mass sites spread across the 22 counties in which it operates, Sutter Health is able to vaccinate more than 25,000 patients per day, the provider said.

As of Sunday, Sonoma County had witnessed a total of more than 160,000 vaccine doses going into arms, a figure that includes at least 47,000 people who are fully immunized with two shots. The county has vaccinated 75% of seniors 75 and older, 60.5% of those aged 70-74 and 43.6% of people aged 65-69. That represents significantly headway in the effort to reach herd immunity among the county’s approximately 400,000 adults.

But after two months of steady increases in allotments, Sonoma County received 8,025, 7,610 and 7,680 doses, respectively, over the previous three weeks, and was expecting to get 7,700 doses this week.

“We continue to receive disappointing news from the state regarding our allotments,” county supervisor Susan Gorin observed Friday.

The county, hospital chains and local health clinics all prioritize recipients awaiting second doses, hoping to avoid confusion and anxiety over leaving those people in limbo, and possibly wasting the full potential of the first doses they got. It’s especially important for the Pfizer vaccine, which researchers believe goes from 52% efficacy after one dose to something closer to 95% efficacy after two.

A further complication is that even if someone with a canceled second-dose appointment is able to find an available slot somewhere else, many providers refuse to administer that second shot if they didn’t also give the first one. That’s what happened to a 70-year-old Santa Rosa resident named Diane, who asked that her last name not be printed because she doesn’t want to jeopardize her existing appointment.

A Kaiser Permanente subscriber who hadn’t been able to find a coronavirus shot, she wound up getting her first dose at Sutter’s clinic at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, which accepts anyone who is eligible. When her appointment for a second dose was canceled there, she turned to her primary doctor. But Kaiser declined to complete the course Sutter had started. Diane finally used Kaiser’s COVID phone line to coax her way into a second dose later this week — at the provider’s facility in Vallejo. She doesn’t drive, so she’ll have to get a ride.

“You can get a shot, if you are a squeaky wheel,” Diane said. “But all of Santa Rosa has to be squeaking.”

Vaccinators are having to scramble, too. The Sonoma County Office of Education had requested 4,000 doses this week for the clinic it coordinates for school employees and child care providers at Rancho Cotate High School. Instead, it received 1,100. All of those will be going to second doses.

But a representative said SCOE did not have to cancel any appointments. The office arranged to receive a total of 2,500 access codes for K-6 educators, 1,500 of them gained with assistance from state Sen. Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg. Kaiser Petaluma chipped in with 200 doses for educators there this weekend, and is offering an unspecified number for more vaccinations next weekend. The representative said SCOE is getting 200 doses of Johnson & Johnson this week, and will target child care staff for those.

Typically, two doses of the Pfizer vaccine are given 21 days apart, Moderna 28 days apart. The CDC recommends receiving both doses of either no more than 42 days apart. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one dose.

