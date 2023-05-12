Despite her mother’s coaxing, 10-year-old Alexa was fearful of even putting her foot in the water, let alone attempting to swim in a pool.

Fast forward just one year later, and Alexa has developed into a bona fide swimming enthusiast while taking lessons at Sonoma Valley High School Aquatic Center.

“Buckets of rain were coming down one day,” said Mali Kigasari, her mentor with Sonoma Valley Mentoring Alliance. “I asked Alexa if she wanted to cancel the swim lessons, and she said, ‘No.’ Now, rain, storm or sunshine, she won’t miss a class. What an amazing experience it is to witness this transformation as a mentor!”

Alexa is one of the many Sonoma Valley children and adults who have learned how to swim or improve their skills at the aquatic center since it opened on Oct. 16.

Sonoma Valley Unified School District owns the facility and provides operational oversight for school programs while the nonprofit group Sonoma Splash oversees community programming, which includes masters, recreational and lap swimming as well as services and classes. During the school year, the pool is largely reserved for student athletes, and open to the public only in the early mornings and weekends, but during the summer, it will be more widely available.

“We are very pleased with how our first year in operation is going and are greatly appreciative of the support and cooperation we have gotten from the school district, the city and the community,” said Paul Favaro, president of the Sonoma Splash board of directors. “We are looking forward to a very successful summer, which will be defined primarily by a broader participation in our programs.”

Sonoma Splash is hiring swim instructors and lifeguards for its expanding set of programs, for which it provides all required training.

A wide array of children’s camps — featuring swimming, engaging games and craft activities — will be among the aquatic center’s summer offerings. Children ages 5 to 11 are eligible to participate in six camps, which will each run for five days, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Each camp has a different theme, ranging from ‘Mermaids & Pirates’ to ‘Shark Week,’ to ‘Ocean Explorers,’” Favaro said. “Camps are filled with recreational swimming, crafts and team-building games, followed by an optional, structured swim lesson.”

An additional camp, “Junior Guard,” will provide introductory training in several of the skills that are necessary for lifeguards. It will be offered to children ages 9 to 14.

Sonoma Splash staff members will provide instruction at the camps, which cost $300 each per child. The optional swim lesson costs an additional $75.

The nonprofit organization will also be offering a full array of summer swim lesson programs for children ages 5 to 11 at all levels of ability.

“Swim lessons have been very popular, and even in the cold, rainy spring weather, all classes have been fully enrolled,” said Sonoma Splash board member Mary Favaro, Paul’s wife. “We’re partnered directly with the Mentoring Alliance and Boys & Girls Clubs to offer their membership weekly swim lessons.”

This summer, weekly sessions will be held in the morning and the afternoon, Monday through Thursday, from June 12 to Aug. 4.

Participants will have 45 minutes of pool time each day, followed by a 30-minute formal group swim lesson with an instructor to learn about water safety and swimming skills such as blowing bubbles, floating, kicking and moving through water.

Around one-third of the spots in each summer camp and swim lesson is reserved for children needing financial assistance. Scholarships typically cover 75% to 90% of the program’s cost.

“This is at the core of our mission — to ensure cost is not a barrier to access our programming,” Mary Favaro said.

Recreational swimming has been particularly popular among families at the aquatic center, and as the weather has become warmer, both pools have been nearly full during community access times.

Adults have been drawn to open lap swimming, aqua fit classes and Sonoma Splash Masters, a program that welcomes swimmers at all levels.

Starting June 12, both pools will be open to the community all day throughout the summer. The aquatic center will remain open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The warm pool will be reserved for lessons Monday through Thursday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. and 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Sonoma Splash is offering free community swim days this summer on two unofficial but widely recognized holidays among swimming communities: Swim a Lap Day on Saturday, June 24, and National Swimming Pool Day on Tuesday, July 11.

The aquatic complex attracted 260 people to its first free swim day, on Feb. 20, and 180 to its second one, on April 16.

Paul Favaro says that heading into the summer, Sonoma Splash is “solidly on budget,” but expects to generate most of its revenue during the warm months.

“So, we’ll have a much better picture of our overall fiscal health later in the summer,” he said.

In addition to revenue generated from camps and classes, Sonoma Splash obtains additional funding from grants, donations and entry passes.

Since the center opened, the organization has received a $25,000 grant from the city of Sonoma and $20,000 in individual donations.

Daily, monthly and annual passes are offered to individuals, couples, seniors and families.

“While we’re coming up on our busy summer season and expect attendance to increase quite a bit, we’ve already sold 183 monthly and 124 annual passes,” Mary Favaro said.

Jane Hansen, the aquatic director for Sonoma Splash, is buoyed by ever-increasing community participation at the center.

“Our mission is to have Sonoma Splash be a vibrant community hub where all community members can come together to enjoy the water, exercise, learn and engage with each other,” she said. “We offer programs for babies, youth, teens, adults and seniors. We are creating a place where all people, of all ages and abilities, feel welcomed, valued and a sense of belonging.”

Sonoma Splash Summer Swim Camps Sonoma Splash will be offering the following swim camps this summer for children ages 5 to 11, except where noted. June 12 to 16: “Mermaids & Pirates Swim Camp” June 19 to 23: “Junior Guard Swim Camp,” providing introductory lifeguard training for children ages 9 to 14 June 26 to 30: “Aloha Hawaii — Surf’s Up Swim Camp” July 10 to 14: “Shark Week Swim Camp” July 17 to 21: “Mission Impossible — Detective Swim Camp” July 24 to 28: “Survivor Swim Camp” July 31 to Aug. 4: “Ocean Explorers Swim Camp”

