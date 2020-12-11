Sweden took pride in its light-touch approach to the pandemic. Now it's reconsidering

The sweet aroma of cardamom fills the Kankané Café as proprietor Afaaf Naddour lays out trays of fresh-baked pastries. During the dark Nordic winter, the cafe, with its cozy ambiance and convenient location near a rail station, is normally a prime spot for a traditional Swedish fika — a coffee meet-up.

In normal times, "I would have had 10 walk-ins by now," Naddour said on a recent midday. But with coronavirus cases rising sharply, many people are staying home, and Swedish authorities are tightening preventive measures, though they remain lax by Western European standards.

In a country that was famous — or infamous — for its initial, more laissez-faire approach to the pandemic, worries are growing along with the death toll. COVID-19 has claimed 7,300 lives out of a population of just over 10 million — about 26% more deaths than North Carolina, which has about the same number of residents. Sweden also suffers from a notably high mortality rate among those who fall ill with the virus.

The healthcare system is now operating close to capacity in many parts of the country. In greater Stockholm, where more than 2 million people live, intensive care units were at 99% of occupancy as of midweek.

"This is exactly the development we didn't want to see," said Björn Eriksson, the region's healthcare director. "It shows that we Stockholmers have crowded too much, and have had too much contact outside of the households we live in."

The alarming deterioration of the situation is forcing officials to rethink their light-touch approach, which has been the object of both envy and incredulity around the world. This week, the Swedish government proposed a measure to give authorities more sweeping powers to close down shops, restaurants, malls, gyms, banquet halls and other gathering places — a step it avoided taking until now.

Unlike many of its neighbors, Sweden has set forth largely voluntary guidelines, encouraging citizens to practice social distancing and hygiene protocols like hand washing — but, notably, not mask wearing.

Visitors to Sweden are surprised by the general absence of face coverings. In other Western European countries such as Germany, wearing a mask in indoor establishments and on public transportation is mandatory, and many Europeans have grown accustomed to donning one whenever they leave the house.

"A few more people are wearing one," said Angelica Jakobsson, a Stockholm office manager. "Maybe one in 20."

In the spring, a first wave of coronavirus infections ravaged Sweden, leaving more than 1,000 nursing home residents dead in a matter of weeks. With residents flocking to bars, cafes and gyms while many of their European neighbors were ordered to stay at home, criticism mounted. A group of top Swedish scientists and academics known as "the 22" publicly called for stricter measures.

Then summer arrived, and despite packed beaches, restaurants and shops, the caseload plummeted.

Exactly why remains unclear. The Public Health Agency of Sweden contended that the drop was caused by increasing immunity, a claim disputed by many epidemiologists. Another theory attributed it to the Swedish habit of spending the annual midsummer vacation period in holiday cottages outside the cities.

Whatever the reason, the number of daily deaths fell to single digits, leading some to wonder whether Sweden had it right all along. Anders Tegnell, the state epidemiologist and chief architect of Sweden's unique approach, became an unlikely cultural hero, with some fans even getting tattooed with his image, according to Swedish newspapers.

Then the second wave hit in late October. Public confidence in authorities' capacity to control the pandemic fell from 55% that month to 42% in November, according to one poll. More than 80% of Swedes surveyed said they were "somewhat" or "very" worried that the country's health service would not be able to cope with the crisis.

The 22 added five more experts to their ranks, and recently published an open letter calling for more rigorous quarantine rules and the closing of certain businesses, such as restaurants, to prevent the healthcare system from being overwhelmed.

Teo Rothman, 28, a quality manager based in Uppsala, came down with the coronavirus in the spring while living in Stockholm. The Swedish capital and its environs have been a hot spot throughout the pandemic; in November, its testing-positivity rate hovered around 20%. Sweden as a whole has now registered a cumulative total of 313,000 infections.

"Pretty much everyone I knew was sick or had been sick, but the government didn't do anything to prevent the spread in Stockholm," Rothman said, adding that even as a healthy young person, he became "really ill" before recovering.