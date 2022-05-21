Sweep of personal items at Napa cemetery ignites furor

Sue Taylor surveyed a forlorn landscape of personal mementos.

There were angel statuettes and framed photos of smiling kids, baby rattles and leis, a plush toy shaped like a Peeps candy and a 2½-foot wooden cross with a hand-carved message that read “DESCANSO HERMANA” — or “REST SISTER.”

“This breaks my heart,” she said.

It looked like the aftermath of a tornado. But it was a quiet corner of the historic Tulocay Cemetery in Napa. The items had been removed from grave sites by management and taken to a paved area next to two large dumpsters, for families to retrieve. The collection was twice as big a couple days earlier, before Taylor’s post on Nextdoor.com cast the issue into local awareness.

Since then, dozens of Napa residents have commented on social media, most of them incensed at what they perceive as insensitivity on the part of Tulocay Cemetery, which was founded in 1859 and is the final resting place of a number of noted pioneers and prominent citizens.

Tulocay CEO Jeff Gerlomes declined to speak on the record. But he issued a statement Thursday afternoon, emphasizing his sympathy for the bereaved while explaining the reasons behind the policy and noting that it has been in place for years.

“Our cemetery guidelines have been consistent over the decades and materials other than flowers are not allowed,” Gerlomes wrote. “… We routinely allow other items to remain, but usually a week after designated holidays, we try to collect them. We have not been perfect and because people often leave sentimental items behind, we do not immediately throw them away.”

Cathy McQueen’s husband is buried at Napa Valley Memorial Park, south of town, and there it’s common to see all sorts of homey decorations, she said. Tulocay Cemetery, where McQueen’s daughter Nicki is buried, is approaching it differently. But Tulocay doesn’t appear to be an outlier on this practice.

Calls to a half-dozen Sonoma County cemeteries revealed a range of approaches. But five of the six have official guidelines prohibiting anything beyond flowers in approved, durable vases, and four said they actively enforce the restriction.

“We aren’t militant about it. But there are reasons for the policy,” said Carolyn Fulton, manager of Cypress Hill Memorial Park in Petaluma. “A lot of that has to do with maintaining the lawn. When you wind up with too many personal items, it adds things that can break — employees can potentially get hurt, even guests. It can damage equipment.”

There is nothing in the state Cemetery and Funeral Act to guide businesses on how to handle collecting and distributing personal items, according to a representative of the California Cemetery and Funeral Bureau. It is left to the discretion of each provider.

Cathy McQueen and her daughter Coral said their interactions with Tulocay staff have been cordial, and acknowledged the decorations they have placed at Nicki’s grave had at times encroached a bit toward the resting place of Oliver P. Hammond (who died in 1899). But they are convinced the cemetery’s action was unnecessary and out of scale.

“Why was that little balloon hurting your mower?” Coral McQueen wondered.

The week after Easter, the family had decorated Nicki’s plot with bunnies, flowers real and artificial, a welcome sign and “cute little rocks” that Nicki’s three children had arranged, among other items. All that was left after the sweep was one of two large succulent plants they had set in place.

Coral McQueen had first posted her dismay on Facebook a couple weeks ago. At the time, she was directed to the retrieval area up the hill. She found just one blanket her aunt had placed at the grave. Thursday, she spotted a pink flower pinwheel she believes may have been there, too.

It has been a brutal seven months for the McQueens. Nicki, a woman they described as “a ball of fire,” died on Halloween, at the age of 33.

“So many things have changed in our lives due to this,” Coral said. “And for this company to come and steal this away, it’s literally like pouring salt in an open wound.”

The family spent a lot of time looking for the ideal site of Nicki’s burial. They found one they considered especially beautiful. It’s in Area 71 of the cemetery, which aligned with Nicki’s favorite number, 7. Now they are having reservations.

“I wish we had the chance to bury her somewhere else,” Coral McQueen said. “Because this is awful. It’s disgusting.”

The controversy highlights the difficult path laid out for members of the bereavement industry, who are charged with comforting people experiencing the rawest of emotions, many of whom might have competing expectations.