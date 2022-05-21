Subscribe

Sweep of personal items at Napa cemetery ignites furor

PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 20, 2022, 5:48PM
Sue Taylor surveyed a forlorn landscape of personal mementos.

There were angel statuettes and framed photos of smiling kids, baby rattles and leis, a plush toy shaped like a Peeps candy and a 2½-foot wooden cross with a hand-carved message that read “DESCANSO HERMANA” — or “REST SISTER.”

“This breaks my heart,” she said.

It looked like the aftermath of a tornado. But it was a quiet corner of the historic Tulocay Cemetery in Napa. The items had been removed from grave sites by management and taken to a paved area next to two large dumpsters, for families to retrieve. The collection was twice as big a couple days earlier, before Taylor’s post on Nextdoor.com cast the issue into local awareness.

Since then, dozens of Napa residents have commented on social media, most of them incensed at what they perceive as insensitivity on the part of Tulocay Cemetery, which was founded in 1859 and is the final resting place of a number of noted pioneers and prominent citizens.

Tulocay CEO Jeff Gerlomes declined to speak on the record. But he issued a statement Thursday afternoon, emphasizing his sympathy for the bereaved while explaining the reasons behind the policy and noting that it has been in place for years.

“Our cemetery guidelines have been consistent over the decades and materials other than flowers are not allowed,” Gerlomes wrote. “… We routinely allow other items to remain, but usually a week after designated holidays, we try to collect them. We have not been perfect and because people often leave sentimental items behind, we do not immediately throw them away.”

Cathy McQueen’s husband is buried at Napa Valley Memorial Park, south of town, and there it’s common to see all sorts of homey decorations, she said. Tulocay Cemetery, where McQueen’s daughter Nicki is buried, is approaching it differently. But Tulocay doesn’t appear to be an outlier on this practice.

Calls to a half-dozen Sonoma County cemeteries revealed a range of approaches. But five of the six have official guidelines prohibiting anything beyond flowers in approved, durable vases, and four said they actively enforce the restriction.

“We aren’t militant about it. But there are reasons for the policy,” said Carolyn Fulton, manager of Cypress Hill Memorial Park in Petaluma. “A lot of that has to do with maintaining the lawn. When you wind up with too many personal items, it adds things that can break — employees can potentially get hurt, even guests. It can damage equipment.”

There is nothing in the state Cemetery and Funeral Act to guide businesses on how to handle collecting and distributing personal items, according to a representative of the California Cemetery and Funeral Bureau. It is left to the discretion of each provider.

Cathy McQueen and her daughter Coral said their interactions with Tulocay staff have been cordial, and acknowledged the decorations they have placed at Nicki’s grave had at times encroached a bit toward the resting place of Oliver P. Hammond (who died in 1899). But they are convinced the cemetery’s action was unnecessary and out of scale.

“Why was that little balloon hurting your mower?” Coral McQueen wondered.

The week after Easter, the family had decorated Nicki’s plot with bunnies, flowers real and artificial, a welcome sign and “cute little rocks” that Nicki’s three children had arranged, among other items. All that was left after the sweep was one of two large succulent plants they had set in place.

Coral McQueen had first posted her dismay on Facebook a couple weeks ago. At the time, she was directed to the retrieval area up the hill. She found just one blanket her aunt had placed at the grave. Thursday, she spotted a pink flower pinwheel she believes may have been there, too.

It has been a brutal seven months for the McQueens. Nicki, a woman they described as “a ball of fire,” died on Halloween, at the age of 33.

“So many things have changed in our lives due to this,” Coral said. “And for this company to come and steal this away, it’s literally like pouring salt in an open wound.”

The family spent a lot of time looking for the ideal site of Nicki’s burial. They found one they considered especially beautiful. It’s in Area 71 of the cemetery, which aligned with Nicki’s favorite number, 7. Now they are having reservations.

“I wish we had the chance to bury her somewhere else,” Coral McQueen said. “Because this is awful. It’s disgusting.”

The controversy highlights the difficult path laid out for members of the bereavement industry, who are charged with comforting people experiencing the rawest of emotions, many of whom might have competing expectations.

“We receive far more complaints from individuals that feel the Cemetery is allowing materials that make the grounds look unkept,” Gerlomes wrote. “We have approximately 70,000 souls interred at Tulocay and it is impossible to make every one happy with the same standard, but we try our best every day.”

Many of the angry social media commenters argued the cemetery should have notified relatives of the removals. That may not have been realistic.

“We have generations of families,” said Fulton, the Cypress Hill manager. “So while we might transmit that information to the people across the table from us at the time, it doesn’t always get to everyone in the family.”

Tulocay’s policy on decorations is explicit. It is printed in the cemetery’s full set of rules and regulations, and in a shorter, six-page handout distributed from the office there.

The handout reads, in part, “The placement of souvenirs, wreaths, lighting, non-approved flags, boxes, toys, metal designs, ornaments, chairs, glass, pots, pin wheels, statues, solar lights or similar items which, in the discretion of the cemetery, impede the maintenance or safety of the ground or detract from their appearance, are not permitted.”

It’s the “in the discretion of the cemetery” phrase that rankles some. Thursday, the McQueens pointed to a burial plot close to Nicki’s. It was decorated with items they say were there before the cemetery’s mass removal, and remain untouched.

Asked if she had received a copy of the rules when Nicki was buried, Cathy McQueen said she honestly couldn’t remember. She was wracked with grief at the time, and the paperwork surrounding interment was substantial.

“It was like, ‘Here’s this. Here’s this. Here’s this. Sign here,’” McQueen said.

Sue Taylor, whose Nextdoor post ignited much of the recent uproar, also questions the idea that the recent sweep was business as usual at Tulocay. After her son Matthew died in 1996, two days before his 21st birthday, she visited his grave every day for three years. More recently, she has come about once a week or so. And this was only the second time in 26 years she had noticed personal items removed.

“The woman I talked to in the office the other day said, ‘This has been written policy forever. It’s in your contract,’” she stated. “I said, ‘This is a policy that has been steadfastly ignored.’”

Thursday happened to be Matthew’s birthday. He would have been 47. Her ritual has been to place a “bouquet of balloons” on his grave.

“Today, I put one out,” Taylor said. “If they remove it, OK. But I have to do it.”

If there is one thing the two sides can agree on, it’s the power of the internet. Whether they have been sporadic or monthly, removals have occurred at Tulocay before. This one blew up when photos were shared online. Tulocay management noticed.

“The biggest lesson that we will take from the current incident is the power of social media,” Gerlomes wrote. “We will attempt to use social media in the future to remind people that the grounds are regularly cleared and hopefully this incident will reinforce our standards as well.”

Taylor thinks that is just one of many things Tulocay could have done differently in this case.

“All I know is this was handled really, really badly,” she said. “And it didn’t have to be.”

You can reach Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Skinny_Post.

