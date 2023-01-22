Sweet, cooked meat is the prize at Guerneville brewery’s ‘world famous’ crab races

They had names like Krabby, Crusty and Lenny Crabbits.

They were cheered on by the crowd as they slid, crawled or were nudged down one of four lanes on a racing board into buckets. Each human race entrant pounded on the board to move the shellfish along.

They were headed for a good steaming, to be eaten whether they finished first or last.

They, of course, were crabs during Saturday’s “World Famous” 10th annual Crab Races at Stumptown Brewery in Guerneville.

The fresh crab was delivered Saturday morning by local fisherman, according to event organizer Mark LaGris.

The winner of each race was placed in one of several steel bowls on a nearby counter. The victors would continue to race against one another, and the ultimate champion would be returned to the ocean, LaGris said.

“But no one has ever take us up on that,” LaGris said with a chuckle.

Following races by the 64 registrants’ crabs, the sweet meat would be served alongside bread and salads at the crab feed for 35 bucks a pop, he said.

Onlookers of all ages, including families with children, were crowded around the racing board on the deck overlooking the Russian River. They snapped photos with their phones and the adults sipped on beer.

It was the De La Montanya family’s fourth time at the races.

“It’s the freshest crab in the area,” said Courtney De La Montanya, of Santa Rosa. “The crabs would have been picked up by a boat, either way, and sent to a store. This way we get a fun community event.”

“We’ve needed it out here with the floods and fires and COVID,” she added.

Her husband, Adam De La Montanya, determined the best technique to win the race.

“It’s all about putting the crab sideways,” he said as he watched and cheered.

Jeanette Coreris, of Guerneville, came out to root for her friend Monika Bruce Lee’s crab, Crabby McCrabberson, who went head-to-head with Sgt. Fury, Bruce Lee’s husband’s crab.

In the end, McCrabberson was the winner, and Coreris captured the excitement on video.

“We support the community,” said Bruce Lee, of Rio Nido, who married her husband, Steve, in 2016 at Stumptown.

“It’s just a fun family event,” Coreris added.

