After modest declines during the pandemic, cases of syphilis, a dangerous sexually transmitted infection, are creeping upward in Sonoma County.

There have been 144 cases of early-stage syphilis detected this year, compared with 116 cases in 2021 — a 24% increase, county health officials said. In 2020, there were 120 cases.

The increase has local health officials and medical professionals concerned about further spread, particularly among expecting mothers who are at risk of infecting babies at birth.

Gabriel Kaplan, director of the Sonoma County Public Health Division, said the reasons for the spike are unclear, adding that syphilis “waxes and wanes” periodically.

“Now, that may have been because people weren't getting tested (during the pandemic) and that's why the numbers were low,” he said. “It may have been that people were avoiding the doctor. It may have been people weren't seeing other people during the pandemic and so the numbers were low. But we do see a number that is resurgent in this county relative to the last two years.”

Kaplan and other local health officials said the local increase mirrors similar increases in the state and across the country.

Of particular concern for health care professionals are cases of congenital syphilis, in which a mother passes the infection on to her baby during pregnancy. Between 2017 and 2021, there were seven probable cases of congenital syphilis.

Across the country, during that same four-year period, the number of syphilis cases increased 68% to 171,074 cases in 2021. Meanwhile, congenital syphilis increased 115% to 2,021 cases last year, according to data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Syphilis is a sexually transmitted disease that if left untreated can cause serious health problems. It is usually contracted through direct skin-to-skin contact with a syphilis sore during vaginal, anal or oral sex. You can’t get it through casual contact with objects like toilet seats, doorknobs, hot tubs or by sharing clothing or eating utensils.

In the United States, most cases of syphilis are among gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men, according to the CDC. Syphilis rates among men who have sex with men have increased nearly every year for about 20 years, the agency said.

But anyone can contract syphilis, said Dr. Erin Lund, a family medicine and obstetrics provider at Santa Rosa Community Health and founder of the its New Beginnings Program for high-risk pregnant patients and their babies.

Lund said that like other sexually transmitted diseases, rates of syphilis rise and fall in waves. Lund said many cases are being detected among people experiencing homelessness and those with substance use disorders, but not exclusively.

“We're seeing it in a whole host of patients, regardless of those risk factors, just because the rates are now increased in our community,” she said. “So anybody who's having intercourse is potentially at risk, depending on how many partners they've had and who those partners may have been with.”

Lund said increases in syphilis rates raise concerns about possible increases in HIV infections, as syphilis is a marker for higher-risk sexual practices. What’s more, she said an active sexually transmitted infection such as syphilis makes one more vulnerable to HIV; such an infection can “affect how easy it is for HIV to penetrate and get into the body,” she said.

Lund said 15 years ago syphilis cases were primarily found in men who have sex with men, but it has since increasingly spread among the heterosexual population.

“And so our rates we're seeing in female patients has gone up dramatically,” she said, stressing the importance of getting screened regularly for those who are sexually active.

“It should become sort of part of routine, STI screening,” she said. “And until you know your partner’s status, you should use condoms. We know condoms … are very effective at preventing infection.”

Symptoms include a painless ulcer or chancre in the genitals, usually soon after infection. But Lund said there is usually no pain and symptoms can often go unnoticed, making it difficult to determine when the person was infected.

When detected early, treatment consists of a single shot of penicillin. Later stages of infection require three shots a week apart. Regular testing or screening can mean the difference between one or three painful shots.

“People who aren't getting tested regularly, we don't know how often they might have had it,” she said. “So, then we do we treat them with three shots of penicillin a week apart to be safe.”