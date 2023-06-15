The Taco Bell Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, GCTB LLC, have agreed to pay $85,500 for violations of California’s Gift Card Regulations, Sonoma County District Attorney Carla Rodriguez announced Wednesday.

The money, which is the result of an agreed upon settlement, includes civil penalties, restitution, and costs to resolve allegations that the popular fast food eatery violated the California Civil Code section 1749.5, which requires retailers to redeem in cash for its cash value, a gift card with a value of less than $10.

The complaint, filed in Ventura County on behalf of the District Attorney’s Offices in Ventura, Los Angeles, and Sonoma counties, accused Taco Bell, its franchisees, and its corporate agents of unlawfully denying California consumers the right to cash out Taco Bell gift cards with a balance that is less than $10.

Rodriguez, in announcing the settlement, said, “My office is committed to working with other law enforcement offices throughout California to ensure that consumers are protected and corporations follow the law.”

Under the terms of the settlement, Taco Bell Corporation will pay $45,000 in civil penalties, $30,500 in investigative costs, and $10,000 in restitution.

The settlement prohibits Taco Bell from violating Civil Code 1749.5 and requires the company’s corporate and franchise stores to post a visible notice near each store’s cash register advising consumers of their right to gift card redemption and the proper method to obtain the redemption.

The settlement also requires that Taco Bell’s gift cards carry a message directing consumers to Taco Bell’s gift card redemption website, streamlining a consumer’s ability to obtain a gift card redemption under section 1749.5.

Taco Bell was also ordered to provide annual training with respect to California gift card law to its store managers and franchisees, and further requires Taco Bell to monitor both corporate and franchise restaurant locations for compliance.