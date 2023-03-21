Tahoe-area ski resorts extend seasons as snow blasts Northern California

Tahoe-area ski resorts are extending their ski seasons, as Northern California sees more snow and rain downpours.

This includes Heavenly Mountain Resort and Kirkwood Mountain Resort, according to resort websites.

Extended ski seasons

The following ski resorts will have a longer spring season:

– Heavenly Mountain Resort will stay open through Sunday, May 7

– Northstar California Resort will stay open Friday, April 21 to Sunday, April 23, and Friday, April 28 to Sunday, April 30

– Kirkwood Mountain Resort will stay open Friday, May 5 to Sunday, May 7, and Friday, May 12 to Sunday, May 14

These lodges were initially planned to close end of March to April. Other resorts, including Palisades Tahoe, already extended their seasons. Palisades expects to stay open through May 29 and Sugar Bowl plans to extend to April 23, tentatively.

Some resorts are estimating their closure dates.

Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe plans to close somewhere between the second to third week of April and Donner Ski Ranch will close when the snow is gone, according to previous Bee reporting.

How much snow has Tahoe gotten so far?

The Tahoe region is experiencing a very snowy season, as Northern California faces bouts of rain and snow.

The UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab recorded 56 feet of snow so far this water year, which started on Oct. 1.

As of March 20, Tahoe-area resorts received snow ranging from 500 to 700 inches. According to resort websites, the following lodges received: