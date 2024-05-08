Tahoe homeowners ordered to stop poisoning lake's invasive weeds

A long-running legal battle over stopping invasive aquatic weeds from spreading through Tahoe Keys, a man-made lagoon and wetlands system that feeds into Lake Tahoe, hit a turning point this week after a Superior Court judge halted a controversial weed-control project.

Plants such as Eurasian watermilfoil, coontail and curly-leaf pondweed have plagued the Tahoe Keys lagoons for decades following the subdivision's construction in the 1960s on top of what was once a large wetlands environment at the southern end of Lake Tahoe. The plants have since grown out of control and significantly impacted the 163 acres of waterways that make up the lagoon system.

In 2019, the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, the Lahontan Regional Water Quality Control Board and the Tahoe Keys Property Owners Association began drafting a plan to use herbicides as a way to rid the lagoons of invasive weeds. A Control Methods Test Project was approved in 2022, clearing the way for herbicides and other weed-control methods to be tested throughout the lagoons.

The Sierra Club's Tahoe-area chapter and the California Sportfishing Protection Alliance filed a lawsuit against the water board and the TRPA that year. The lawsuit hinged on the primary argument that the water board violated its own water-quality control plan by not evaluating the effectiveness of non-chemical weed-control methods before applying the use of herbicides in the Tahoe Keys lagoons, according to Tobi Tyler, vice chair of the Sierra Club's Tahoe-area chapter.

The Sierra Club announced on Monday that its lawsuit was victorious — an El Dorado County Superior Court judge ordered the water board to vacate all approvals of the control methods test project and withdraw its certification of the project's final environmental impact report.

"There are environmental consequences to beginning down the path of regular aquatic herbicide use," Tyler told SFGATE. "Some of them involve the health of the lake and some the health of people who drink from the groundwater wells surrounding the application because of the porous sandy soils."

Additives in the herbicides used to treat the Tahoe Keys lagoons can be toxic to humans and animals, according to Tyler. He added that the sudden killing of invasive weeds using herbicide treatments can cause a swell of nutrients into the water, which has resulted in blue-green algae blooms in the Tahoe Keys lagoons.

The waterways of Tahoe Keys were constructed in order to house 1,529 homes and townhouses, which now sit along the banks of the subdivision's three lagoons. According to Tyler, many of the neighborhood's homeowners don't live there full time, "and therefore are sometimes out of touch with the day-to-day issues."

"This is why it's so important for groups like Sierra Club to monitor these things," Tyler said. "We must strike a balance between recreation needs, like boating, and proper management of ecological issues."

The Tahoe Keys Property Owners Association did not respond to SFGATE's request for comment. One of its board members, Pete Wolcott, told SouthTahoeNow that he finds the ruling to be "incorrect and unjust," and that the project's next steps would not have included further herbicide testing, only checking the results from previous testing attempts.

"The train is already one-half mile out of the station," Wolcott told SouthTahoeNow. "We've been working together for this biological threat, and that is the heart of our disappointment."