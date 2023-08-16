Tahoe man rescues self after losing GPS tracker in Sequoia National Park

A Lake Tahoe man on his first solo overnight hike has been found after going missing in Sequoia National Park, officials said.

Bill Roberts, 76, left for a multiday hike on Wednesday. That day, family members dropped him off at the Cottonwood Pass trailhead in Inyo National Forest. Roberts planned to hike the John Muir Trail until he reached Bullfrog Lake, where his family would meet him. On Saturday, Roberts never made the rendezvous point, and family reported him missing.

According to the National Park Service, Roberts' loved ones were following his hike with a location tracker he had on his person. The tracker stopped updating, however, and its last ping was at the western end of the Caltech Peak ridgeline.

On Monday afternoon, park officials explained what happened to Roberts. He said he lost his Garmin tracker while descending from Caltech Peak and "accidentally deviated from his intended route" as a result. "He found his way back to the Lake South America Trail and ran into another hiker late this morning, at an elevation of about 11,500 feet," park officials said.

That hiker had a tracking device, and Roberts was able to get back in touch with his family on Monday morning. Within about 10 minutes, search-and-rescue were able to find him.

"This incident really underscores the fact that there is still a lot of snow in the high country, and it's very easy to lose a trail in those conditions, especially with afternoon thunderstorms," incident commander Dave Fox said in a statement. "Fortunately, this story had a positive outcome, but we urge everyone to be extra prepared and cautious in your trip planning and execution. The consequences of getting turned around can be deadly serious."