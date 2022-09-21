Lake Tahoe region sees early start to snowy season

The Lake Tahoe region saw its first snow of the season this week.

The weather system that dropped as much as 3 inches of rain on parts of Sonoma County over the weekend is now making its way through the Sierra Nevada mountains and leaving some snow on the ground in higher elevations.

On Sunday, the National Weather Service’s Reno office tweeted that the first snow of the season could be seen in the mountains above the city.

Well well well. What do we have up there in the mountains?



Looks like the first snow of the season. 😁#snow #reno #nvwx pic.twitter.com/RMc4uUWk7e — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) September 20, 2022

The same day, Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe shared a video on Facebook announcing its first snow of the season.

First snow of the season!!! Don't forget to buy your season pass by September 30th for the lowest rates. We will be Bobos Ski and Board this weekend, so if you haven't locked in your season already, stop by and get it done. Buy your pass, sign the waiver, and get dialed and styled for this winter at Bobos. Season pass holders receive a $25 cash coupon! #8260wherethesnowis #skirose Posted by Mt. Rose - Ski Tahoe on Monday, September 19, 2022

Between 1 and 2 inches of snow could be seen in the region’s higher elevations Tuesday, above 9,000 feet, according to the weather service.

By Wednesday, slushier snow blanketed the roadways in areas around 8,000 feet.

Rain and thunderstorms in the area created wet and chilly conditions around Lake Tahoe and Truckee.

❄️☃️ Slide Mountain this morning ☃️❄️



Snow levels will be a bit lower today, around 8000-8500' with potential for small hail accumulation at any elevation in thunderstorms.



Be prepared if you have travel plans today, esp in the high Sierra. pic.twitter.com/dICMP10XSE — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) September 21, 2022

While September snowfall is not unprecedented in the region, this week’s snow is early for the Sierra Nevada mountains, according to weather service meteorologist Justin Collins.

“Normally, the first snowfall comes sometime on October or November even,” Collins said. “It is fairly early but nothing that hasn’t happened in the past.”

Collins said the system is expected to push out of the mountains and head east by the end of Wednesday or early Thursday, when warmer and drier conditions will return and continue into the weekend.