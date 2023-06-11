Tahoe road closed indefinitely after rockslide causes ‘significant damage’

The road will be closed through the weekend and potentially through next week until June 19.|
MADILYNNE MEDINA
SFGATE
June 11, 2023, 12:31PM
Updated 40 minutes ago

Donner Summit is closed on Old Highway 40 near Lake Tahoe after a rockslide came down, the California Highway Patrol said.

The rock fell between Sugar Bowl and Truckee, causing significant damage to the road, CHP said.

The road will be closed through the weekend and potentially through next week until June 19, Nevada Public Works announced in a Facebook post. Homeowners in the area will be able to access their homes.

SFGATE reached out to CHP and Nevada Public Works for comment but did not hear back as of publication time.

