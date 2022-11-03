Tahoe ski season starts this month. Here’s a list of resort opening dates

Tahoe ski resorts are opening — some as soon as mid November.

The first real snowfall of the season was underway Wednesday, bringing in fresh powder to start the season.

Last year, snow season started early and was steady — which allowed resorts to stay open longer than usual. Tahoe Ski resorts like Palisades stayed open until Memorial Day, extending the 2021-2022 ski season by about a month.

Mild temperatures and drier than normal weather is expected this winter for California. The region is in its third consecutive La Niña winter.

Here’s a list of Tahoe ski resort opening dates, weather permitting:

Northstar California Resort

Where: 5001 Northstar Dr., Truckee

Opening Date: Nov. 18

Heavenly Ski Resort

Where: Corner of Wildwood and Saddle, South Lake Tahoe

Opening Date: Nov. 18

Palisades Tahoe

Where:1960 Squaw Valley Rd., Olympic Valley

Opening Date: Nov. 22

Sugar Bowl Resort

Where:629 Sugar Bowl Rd., Norden

Opening Day: Nov. 25

Kirkwood Mountain Resort

Where: 1501 Kirkwood Meadows Dr., Kirkwood

Opening Day: Dec. 2

Diamond Peak Ski Resort

Where:1210 Ski Way., Incline Village

Opening day: Dec. 8

Granlibakken Tahoe

Where: 725 Granlibakken Rd., Tahoe City

Opening Day: Dec. 18

Tahoe Donner Downhill Ski Resort

Where: 11603 Snowpeak Way., Truckee

Opening Day: Dec. 18

Mt. Rose - Ski Tahoe

Where: 22222 Mt. Rose Hwy., Reno NV

Opening Day: No official date yet, the resort is waiting to see how much snow it gets in the next few days.

Boreal Mountain California

Where: 19659 Boreal Ridge Rd., Truckee

Opening Day: No official date yet.

Royal Gorge Cross Country

Where:9411 Pahatsi Rd, Soda Springs

Opening Day:No official date yet.

Homewood Mountain Ski Resort

Where:5145 Westlake Blvd., Homewood

Opening Day:No official date yet.

Donner Ski Ranch

Where: 19320 Donner Pass Rd., Norden

Opening Day: No official date yet, hopes to open mid December.

Soda Springs Mountain Resort

Where:Take I-80 Exit / Soda Springs Exit, Soda Springs

Opening Day: No official date yet.

Sierra-at-Tahoe Resort

Where:1111 Sierra-at-Tahoe Rd., Twin Bridges

Opening Day: No official date yet.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our California Utility Team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email utilityteam@sacbee.com.