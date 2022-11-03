Tahoe ski season starts this month. Here’s a list of resort opening dates

Tahoe ski resorts are opening — some as soon as mid November.
The first real snowfall of the season was underway Wednesday, bringing in fresh powder to start the season.
Last year, snow season started early and was steady — which allowed resorts to stay open longer than usual. Tahoe Ski resorts like Palisades stayed open until Memorial Day, extending the 2021-2022 ski season by about a month.
Mild temperatures and drier than normal weather is expected this winter for California. The region is in its third consecutive La Niña winter.
Here’s a list of Tahoe ski resort opening dates, weather permitting:
Northstar California Resort
Where: 5001 Northstar Dr., Truckee
Opening Date: Nov. 18
Heavenly Ski Resort
Where: Corner of Wildwood and Saddle, South Lake Tahoe
Opening Date: Nov. 18
Palisades Tahoe
Where:1960 Squaw Valley Rd., Olympic Valley
Opening Date: Nov. 22
Sugar Bowl Resort
Where:629 Sugar Bowl Rd., Norden
Opening Day: Nov. 25
Kirkwood Mountain Resort
Where: 1501 Kirkwood Meadows Dr., Kirkwood
Opening Day: Dec. 2
Diamond Peak Ski Resort
Where:1210 Ski Way., Incline Village
Opening day: Dec. 8
Granlibakken Tahoe
Where: 725 Granlibakken Rd., Tahoe City
Opening Day: Dec. 18
Tahoe Donner Downhill Ski Resort
Where: 11603 Snowpeak Way., Truckee
Opening Day: Dec. 18
Mt. Rose - Ski Tahoe
Where: 22222 Mt. Rose Hwy., Reno NV
Opening Day: No official date yet, the resort is waiting to see how much snow it gets in the next few days.
Boreal Mountain California
Where: 19659 Boreal Ridge Rd., Truckee
Opening Day: No official date yet.
Royal Gorge Cross Country
Where:9411 Pahatsi Rd, Soda Springs
Opening Day:No official date yet.
Homewood Mountain Ski Resort
Where:5145 Westlake Blvd., Homewood
Opening Day:No official date yet.
Donner Ski Ranch
Where: 19320 Donner Pass Rd., Norden
Opening Day: No official date yet, hopes to open mid December.
Soda Springs Mountain Resort
Where:Take I-80 Exit / Soda Springs Exit, Soda Springs
Opening Day: No official date yet.
Sierra-at-Tahoe Resort
Where:1111 Sierra-at-Tahoe Rd., Twin Bridges
Opening Day: No official date yet.
