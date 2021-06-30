Golden Gate Transit bus and ferry rides will be over July 4th weekend

Planning to take a trip to San Francisco over the Fourth of July weekend? Golden Gate Transit is celebrating the holiday by offering free rides on its bus and ferry systems.

From Saturday, July 3 through Monday, July 5, hop on board a number of buses to, from and around San Francisco. To see the Golden Gate Transit bus schedule, click here.

Note that buses on Monday, July 5 will follow the Sunday/Holiday schedule.

If you’re interested in taking the ferry to and from San Francisco, Larkspur and Sausalito, click here.

Fireworks will be set off at Pier 39 on July 4 after dusk. After, the free late-night ferry service will take passengers from San Francisco to the North Bay.

You can also take Golden Gate Transit buses between the ferry terminal in Larkspur and the San Rafael Transit Center.

Shuttles to Sonoma County, Novato and the Canal neighborhood in San Rafael will depart the Larkspur Ferry Terminal after the late-night fireworks ferry returns.

All Marin Transit routes will also be free over the three-day weekend.

For more information, visit goldengate.org.