Takeaways from the 2nd night of the Republican convention

WASHINGTON — The second day of the Republican National Convention started with a decidedly different, more positive tone, with an emphasis on Americans who say have they benefited from President Donald Trump’s policies.

Here are some takeaways from the second night.

LEVERAGING THE WHITE HOUSE

Three ruffles and flourishes. The squeak of a Sharpie. The theatrically lit Rose Garden.

Trump sought to leverage the full weight of the presidency behind his reelection effort, as he blended official acts and campaigning during the Republican National Convention.

In the convention’s first half-hour, the convention aired a video featuring Trump signing a pardon for Jon Ponder, an ex-convict who now runs an acclaimed prisoner reentry program. Later, military aides opened the doors to the White House Cross Hall as “Hail to the Chief” played before Trump presided over a naturalization ceremony for new Americans. Both events were taped in recent days as Trump and his reelection campaign looked to find ways to airbrush the harsher edges of his actual policies.

They will add to criticism that Trump is exploiting the White House for political purposes in ways none of his predecessors have. While Trump is not covered by the federal Hatch Act, which limits the political activities of most federal workers, previous presidents have tended to draw clear distinctions between campaigning and governing.

The events came in the run-up to First Lady Melania Trump’s prime-time address in the newly renovated Rose Garden and Trump’s own acceptance speech from an elaborate stage on the White House South Lawn on Thursday.

REPUBLICANS STAKE OUT POLICY GROUND

For technical reasons, Republicans did not vote on a new platform this year, but on Tuesday they tried to make clear what they stand for.

The night’s program offered snapshots both of how the GOP has changed since Trump’s insurgent candidacy took over the party four years ago and what has remained the same.

There were longtime standards — opposition to abortion and hardline policies on illegal immigration — but also Trump's rewiring of the GOP’s one-time free market orthodoxy on trade and its interventionist foreign policy.

Like Democrats before them, Republicans put forth “real people” to make Trump's point.

John Peterson, who owns a metal fabrication company in Wisconsin, highlighted Trump’s efforts to reinvigorate domestic steel manufacturers with tariffs on China. Jason Joyce, a Maine lobster fisherman, credited Trump with helping to save his industry from cheap exports from China. “I have to confess: I didn’t support Trump in 2016,” said Joyce. “Skeptical that he shared my conservative views, I expected him to flip-flop on his campaign promises. But he has followed through on his promises.”

Republicans also showcased Trump’s signing of criminal justice reform legislation — an issue on which the GOP had resisted moving in prior administrations. He then pardoned a convicted bank robber, Jon Ponder, during the convention program in a ceremony conducted at the White House, a highly unusual mix of politics and policy from the nation's most famous address.

Trump’s reshaping of GOP’s foreign policy was also on display with the prominent speaking slot for Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul — an outspoken critic of American overseas interventionism. Paul highlighted Trump’s refusal to “leave our blood and treasure in Middle East quagmires” and his push to end “endless wars.”

Those efforts by Trump — particularly his withdrawal last year of nearly all American troops from Syria — led to some of the sharpest criticism from members of his own party in Congress. Now, they are airing in prime time.

EMPATHY DEFICIT?

The Republicans have an empathy problem.

Trump has long struggled with personal connections in times of tragedy, whether due to natural disasters or mass shootings, a shortcoming highlighted by the suffering due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

His harsh rhetoric and relentlessly optimistic outlook on the crisis — which often flies in the face of the facts — has hurt him, according to campaign surveys, which show that voters believe that Democratic Joe Biden relates far better to their hardships. The Republicans this week have tried to highlight Trump’s softer side, after Democrats effectively showcased the compassion of Biden.

But the attempt to humanize Trump was already in the works, part of a strategy to win back senior and suburban voters who have abandoned him in no small part due to his aggressive rhetoric and lack of obvious empathy during the coronavirus pandemic.

His campaign is relying on testimonials of his family members and those who have been touched by his policies.