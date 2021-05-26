Taste of Sonoma goes virtual again in July

The annual Taste of Sonoma, a wine and food extravaganza hosted by the Sonoma County Vintners, will be held online again this summer after the in-person event was canceled for the second year in a row due to coronavirus concerns.

This year’s Taste of Sonoma at Home will take place in July with online wine tastings, educational webinars, cooking classes and food pairings that people can view at home.

The Taste of Sonoma event, normally held on Labor Day weekend, moved to the Sonoma State University’s Green Music Center in 2017. Organizers had planned to move it last year to the Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate and Gardens in Santa Rosa and are planning to hold it there in 2022. For more information, go to tasteofsonoma.com

Here are the dates for the 2021 Taste of Sonoma at Home events, held live on Zoom. Wine.com is partnering with Sonoma County Vintners to host a selection of webinars illustrating the quality of Sonoma County wines. Through Wine.com, consumers can buy the wine for the programs and participate from home.

Wine.com will host “Taste of Sonoma’s Chardonnay Any Way” at 4 p.m. July 15. Explore the terroirs of Sonoma County’s growing areas, discover winemaking styles of world-class chardonnays and uncover a sense of place with winemakers from Flowers Vineyards & Winery, Gary Farrell Vineyards & Winery and Knights Bridge Winery. To register: bit.ly/WineTOSH

A “Garden Tour & Culinary Class” will be hosted by Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate & Gardens at 4 p.m. July 22. The interactive virtual tour of the 4-acre garden with Master Culinary Gardener Tucker Taylor and a culinary class by Executive Chef Justin Wangler will include a food and wine pairing inspired by the gardens. The wines will include Kendall-Jackson’s Fulton Ranch Chardonnay, Petaluma Gap Pinot Noir and Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon. To register: bit.ly/TOSHGardenTour.

Wine.com will host Taste of Sonoma’s “Red Wine Rotation” at 4 p.m. July 29. Guests will journey virtually to Sonoma County with winemakers from Pedroncelli Winery, Francis Ford Coppola Winery and La Crema. Try wines from Russian River Valley pinot noir and Dry Creek Valley zinfandel to Alexander Valley cabernet sauvignon. To register: bit.ly/WineTOSH.

