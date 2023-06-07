Taste with a tequila master at pop-up dinner

SONOMA

Cook with these books at culinary sale

Find a treasure trove of cookbooks at the Sonoma Coummunity Center’s culinary book sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 10. Hundreds of cookbooks donated by local culinary professionals and collectors, most in new or like-new condition, will be available to purchase. The sale also marks the reopening of the center’s free culinary lending library, and proceeds from the event will benefit the center’s culinary department, which regularly hosts cooking classes and offers commercial kitchen space for food entrepreneurs to rent. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 276 E. Napa St.

CLOVERDALE

Free Pride and Solstice Celebration at Eco Terreno

Eco Terreno Wine Farm will host a tour of their Alexander Valley vineyard and garden from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, June 11, offering anyone who wants to know more about their biodynamic farming practices a chance to do so for free. The morning will begin with coffee and pastries, followed by a tour that will focus on this LGBTQ-owned winery’s commitment to environmental stewardship and social responsibility. Attendees will enjoy a couple of wine tastings, including of their Pink Pride Rosé and Climate Conscious Cabernet Sauvignon, followed by a chance to get their hands dirty helping with gardening activities. All guests will go home with a gift from the garden, too. RSVP at ecoterreno.com/events. 28197 River Road.

SEBASTOPOL

Long-table dinner benefits food bank

With the rising cost of food, Food For Thought’s fifth annual Our Long Table fundraiser is more crucial than ever. The food pantry, which provides food for those living with HIV/AIDS and other serious medical conditions, will host the long-table gala among the vineyards at Vine Hill House from 4-8 p.m. Sunday, June 11. Guests will be welcomed with tastes from a number of local wineries while enjoying live music by Le Hot Club Swing, a four-piece jazz ensemble. The evening continues with a four-course dinner, raffle, live auction and speakers from Food For Thought. Tickets are $250 and can be purchased at fftfoodbank.org/olt. 3601 Vine Hill Road.

HEALDSBURG

Toast ‘patron saint’ of wine library

If you’ve never visited the Sonoma County Wine Library, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, is a chance to do so while also raising a glass to its late founder, Millie Howie. The Sonoma County Wine Library association will host a sparkling wine reception to honor the anniversary of Howie’s birth followed by a short tour of the library, which will showcase the resources available as well as some of its unique treasures. $5 tickets are available at sonomawinelibraryassn.org/events. 139 Piper St.

HEALDSBURG

Winery hosts tequila pop-up dinner

Leo Steen Winery will host master tequilero David Ravandi, who will share his latest portfolio of organic agave-based spirits from 7-9 p.m. June 16. Ravandi is the founder of 123 Tequila and Mezcal Craneo. Accompanying the tequila tasting will be a dinner from chef Mateo Granados, who will present a menu of Yucatecan cuisine. Tickets are $90 and can be purchased at leosteenwines.com/events. 53 Front St.

SAINT HELENA

Wine tasting to ‘suit’ dads

If Dad’s a dapper fellow, you may want to get him tickets to an unusual wine tasting event at Faust Winery in St. Helena. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 15, London shoemaker George Cleverly and bespoke tailor Huntsman will be onsite to do fittings for a suit and pair of brogues while guests sip on Faust cabernet sauvignon (pro tip: set the wine glass down while having your inseam measured). $50 tickets are available at exploretock.com/faustwine. Suit and shoes are extra, of course. 2867 St. Helena Highway.