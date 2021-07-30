Tasting a selection of favorite Sonoma County Summer Fun Fest foods

Despite a scaled-back menu, the county fair's Summer Fun Fest is still deliciously decadent with all the sugary, meaty, fried goodness of the past.

From churros and snow cones to ceviche, sausage and funnel cakes, there's no shortage of caloric behemoths within stumbling distance of each other.

In fact, many of the old standbys — Stuffies Sandwiches, Big Bubba's, Willie Bird's turkey legs, Pepe's, Ricardo's Hawaiian Feast — are all in their usual spots. Local eats also are in play, including Reggae Rasta Styles food truck, Golden Kettle Corn and Island Flavors Jamaican.

Fair veterans certainly have their usual haunts. To save your palate, we've got a hit list of best bets. Just a heads up, many spots don't exactly have names, just big signs. You'll figure it out.

Most astounding, the cotton candy burrito at Gourmet Kettle Corn: Spun sugar is about is fleeting as a blind date on Craigslist, but somehow as a tortilla-like wrapper it works. Fruity Pebbles cereal forms a crispy barrier between the cotton candy and several scoops of vanilla ice cream in the middle. Rolled into a sugary burrito, it's a dessert revelation. Just eat it fast or you're left with a sticky mess.

Most quenching, the sorrel juice at Reggae Rasta Styles: Less sweet than hibiscus aqua fresca but pretty much the same ingredients. A tart, red juice that's popular in Jamaica. Pair with a jerk chicken hand pie.

Best DIY vegetable, the elote at Big Bubba's BBQ: Smoky grilled corn in a cup isn't that thrilling, but make your own elote with a squeeze of mayonnaise, Parmesan and chili powder at the condiment station. Pair with a sweet and meaty pulled pork sandwich big enough for a crowd.

Most dignified, the red white and blue Crepe at Crepes: A lovely sweet crepe folded in quarters with fresh raspberries and blueberries topped with a floret of whipped cream.

Most breakfasty, the bacon maple cinnamon bomb at Cinnamon Rolls: Sweet, salty, frosted and loaded with carbs. This one was hard to put down.

Not entirely unhealthy, the pineapple bowl ribs at Ricardo's Hawaiian Feast: Meat, rice, fruit. You can walk away from that dish with pride — and a lot of sauce on your face, most likely.

Best corn dog at Pronto Pup: Every year they take the win. At least that's what people tell me. Corn dogs scare me, so I don't eat them.

Best fries at Curly Fries: They're always in the same place at the corner of Magnolia and Mexican Village and they always have the same block of thinly sliced fries that you wait for all year. They're always amazing for about five bites, and then you give up and throw them away.