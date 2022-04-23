Tattoos and Blues fest back in Santa Rosa after two-year hiatus

Santa Rosa’s Flamingo Resort hosted a crowd sporting jeans, short-sleeved shirts and long-sleeved tattoos Friday on the opening day of the 30th annual Tattoos and Blues Festival.

Daat Krause, who took over the festival five years ago, estimated 4,000 tattoo enthusiasts would attend the event by the time it closes Sunday night.

One of the first to get a tattoo was Ruth of San Francisco, who gave only her first name, getting a mermaid inked on her left thigh for therapeutic reasons.

“It’s very symbolic,” she explained. “I had a really bad year in 2020. I lost my brother, father, mother and mother-in-law in six months, all to illness, but not COVID. Being able to see the ocean was what got me through it.”

Her artist of choice was Mike Shelton of Dice Tattoo in New York City, one of 55 tattooists participating in the festival, which will also present seven live bands Saturday and Sunday night. Saturday also will feature an auto show presented by the North Bay Impala Club on Santa Rosa.

New York Tattoo artist, Dice Tattoos working on a mermaid at the 30th Annual Santa Rosa Tattoos and Blues Festival. pic.twitter.com/CWDVoX4EjT — PDJohnBurgess (@PDPhotoBurgess) April 22, 2022

Last held in late February 2020, just before the coronavirus shutdown, the festival has been part of Sonoma County culture since 1992. It spent its first two years at different Santa Rosa hotels before settling at the Flamingo, said the event’s founder, Bert Rodriguez, who works at Santa Rosa Tattoo.

“Back when we started, it was hard to rent space in Santa Rosa,” Rodriguez said. “Now it’s more mainstream.”

Once associated in the public’s imagination with outlaws and mariners, tattoo art has become more accepted, particularly after it was embraced by the millennial generation, he said.

Two styles of tattooing that are still predominantly popular are American traditional, with its brightly colored images of eagles and anchors, and the Japanese style, with its popular roses and dragons, several of the tattooists agreed.

Another style is picking up devotees among newer generations.

“You see younger people get a lot of the fine-line drawing tattoos,” said David Evans of Avenue Tattoos in Santa Rosa. The style emphasizes form, not color, texture or shading.

Veteran tattoo artist “Goodtime” Charlie Cartwright, 81, who recently closed his Modesto shop after 33 years, is credited with helping popularize the fine-line style.

“I am known for being a pioneer in the fine-line black and gray movement,” Cartwright said. “There’s a lot of realism in the images but they can be anything.”

One festival visitor who chose that style for his newest tattoo was Nick Valdovinos of Santa Rosa.

“I’m getting a tattoo of a palm tree with a sunset for the back of my arm, just for the beauty of it,” he said. “I feel like it’s iconic.”

Valdovinos said he made his decision when he learned his favorite artist, Jay Watkins of Shangri-La Tattoo in San Rafael, would be at the festival.

Customers didn’t have to bare their skin to take home some art. Designs known as “flash,” originally developed as samples to show in advance of tattooing the skin, are popular in their own right as pictures to take home.

“It’s been an art form in itself for a long time,” tattooist Tim Hendricks of Fullerton said. “You can take it home and hang it in your house for your own enjoyment.”

Iconic images available ranged from George Washington to Betty Boop to Mighty Mouse. Other goods were for sale, including T-shirts and tattoo needles, pens and ink.

While tattoos of roses and eagles remain popular, the range of images available is almost endless.

“People are developing their own designs, based on things they see,” longtime artist Charlie Cartwright said. “They’ll take two or three images and put them together. It’s so varied, there’s no limit.”

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.