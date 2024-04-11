With Tax Day around the corner, don’t fall for these common scams

The AARP Fraud Helpline is available without charge to anyone regardless of age or membership seeking advice on a potential scam or in the aftermath of being targeted. Fraud specialists can provide tips on spotting and avoiding scams, next steps for victims, including emotional support resources, guidance for loved ones of victims and referrals to law enforcement and other agencies investigating fraud. Call: 877-908-3360, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET.

Tax season is enough of a pain without having to think about scams, but it’s a particularly busy time for fraudsters. With Tax Day around the corner, these are some of the most common schemes taxpayers encounter and suggestions from experts to guard against them.

To start, the Internal Revenue Service and California’s Franchise Tax Board does not email out of the blue and will never send messages by text or social media. A phone call is also unlikely and only follows attempts to reach someone by mail. The IRS will also never threaten legal action or jail time, promise a tax refund, offer to set up taxpayers’ online accounts or ask for credit or debit card information.

In rare cases, the IRS may call or visit a home or business in person, for instance, in relation to overdue tax bills or unfiled tax returns, unfulfilled employment tax deposits or as part of an investigation or audit, but that only follows several notices by mail. Taxpayers who think they may owe money can check and make payments online with the agency directly at irs.gov/payments/view-your-tax-account.

Here are a few of the top tax scams currently circulating:

• Common red flags that should raise suspicion include requests for usernames and passwords, Social Security numbers, claims that there are issues with someone’s account or demands for payment through a third-party service or prepaid card. Clicking links and opening attachments sent by email or text can allow scammers to gather personal details and infect electronic devices with viruses and malware.

• Tax professionals and businesses should watch out for “new client” scams where identity thieves act as potential clients in order to gather sensitive data or gain access to computer systems through links and attachments.

• “Offer in Compromise” mills are companies that claim people can resolve tax debt for little or no cost regardless of whether they qualify for the IRS’ relief program by that name. Many aren’t eligible for the IRS Offer in Compromise program and can wind up paying large fees. In actuality, taxpayers can check if they qualify for free for the program for free with the IRS’ pre-qualifier tool.

• Beware of “ghost preparers” during tax season who offer to help taxpayers get credits or benefits they don’t qualify for and take a large percentage fee from any refund or steal it outright. Ask about service fees and watch out for demands of cash-only payments or attempts to convince a taxpayer to deposit the refund in the preparer’s account.

Filing taxes early and setting up security measures like two-step authentication on accounts with sensitive information are good ways to protect against scam attempts.

There are a number of legitimate tools to make filing easier and free in many cases:

• There’s the IRS Direct File pilot program, which allows eligible taxpayers to file for free with the agency.

• The California Franchise Tax Board’s CalFile program lets qualifying Californians e-file directly and free.

The IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program gives no-cost tax help to those with making $64,000 or less annually, people with disabilities or those who have difficulty with English.

• The Tax Counseling for the Elderly program offers free tax help especially to taxpayers over 60, focusing on questions about pensions and retirement-related issues.

• In the North Bay and North Coast, United Way of the Wine Country provides free tax preparation through its Earn it! Keep it! $ave it! for households earning about $79,000 or less regardless of citizenship status.

