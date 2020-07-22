Tax measure headed for Santa Rosa fall ballot

Santa Rosa voters will be asked this fall whether to fuse two tax measures into one for several years longer than initially planned, but the measure on November ballots won’t ask them for a permanent tax.

The City Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to place an as-yet unnamed half-cent sales tax on the Nov. 3 ballot. The measure would fuse two existing quarter-cent sales taxes that are set to expire in 2025 and 2027. The new half-cent tax, if approved by a majority of city voters, wouldn’t expire until 2031.

The city’s sales tax rate would remain steady at 9%, as the measure would add a new tax but repeal two existing taxes. By adding a combined 10 years of quarter-cent sales tax revenue — each quarter-cent equates to about $9 million annually — the city’s budget would receive an estimated $90 million more than it would if the two taxes were allowed to expire.

The measure city staff brought to the council would have made the consolidated measure effectively permanent if passed, as it would have remained on the books until voters went out of their way to undo it.

That feature drew attention from Councilman Jack Tibbetts, who also criticized sales taxes more generally as regressive.

“I do believe it will end up being a forever tax,” Tibbetts said at one point.

Tibbetts later threw his support behind the measure because adding an expiration date would force a future City Council to revisit the “systemic” issue of relying on sales tax revenue, which at roughly $54 million is the largest single source of revenue for the city’s $177 million general fund. He encouraged the city to find other sources of revenue “so that when everybody stops buying stuff in town, we’re not scrambling to put another sales tax measure on the ballot to keep our employees employed and our services happening.”

One of the quarter-cent taxes up for consolidation was passed in 2010 as the region was emerging from the Great Recession and is set to end in 2027. The other was passed in 2018 to help the city recover from the October 2017 firestorm and is set to sunset in 2025.

City staff put forward the sales tax consolidation to improve Santa Rosa’s long-term financial situation with years of lower sales tax revenue anticipated from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The recent one-time receipt of $95 million to settle claims over recent wildfires didn’t impact the city’s plans, according to staff.

Councilman Chris Rogers noted that advocates of the 2018 measure pitched it to voters as a stopgap to help Santa Rosa financially recover from the historic devastation of the Tubbs fire.

“For me there’s also a broader question about trust,” Rogers said, speaking about making the measure permanent while adding that he thought voters would agree with a short-term extension due to COVID-19.

Council members also reviewed the results of a June survey conducted by the Godbe Research firm. The survey, featuring responses from about 1,500 registered likely voters, showed that a general sales tax measure stood a good chance of passing but that a special sales tax measure likely would fail.

Ballot language would highlight the use of the general fund on “911 emergency, paramedic and fire response” as well as parks maintenance and street repairs, without explicitly mention the city police department — which receives about a third of the general fund under rules passed overwhelmingly by Santa Rosa voters in 2016.

No members of the public commented on the item Tuesday.

Mayor Tom Schwedhelm reminded his colleagues that they could revisit the topic in early August when the City Council meets to set higher-level goals — while rhetorically throwing up his hands at the parade of emergencies the city’s been dealing with, including the pandemic, multiple wildfires and the homelessness crisis.

“I wish things would just stop happening where we could actually focus on some of these challenges,” he said.

The council also approved the transfer of $1.75 million from general reserves to backfill costs incurred by the city due to the coronavirus pandemic, including spending on safety supplies, shelter space and rooms set aside for potential quarantines. The city has housed dozens of homeless people in motel rooms for weeks, set up a temporary sanctioned encampment near the Finley Community Center and booked a block of Railroad Square hotel rooms for first responders, among other efforts.

That measure, like most that come before the City Council, passed unanimously. So did a motion to allocate up to $275,000 for equipment upgrades for 23 new police SUVs, the purchase of which the council approved in early May.

Numerous members of the public showed up virtually to blast officials who supported the measure, arguing that the police department should have less funding, not more. This type of comment has been a unusually sustained manifestation of public sentiment in Santa Rosa since Memorial Day, when Minneapolis police officers killed George Floyd while arresting him for a minor offense, sparking nationwide protests against racial injustice and for police reform.

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this article misstated the vote tally on the allocation of $275,000 for equipment for police vehicles. The measure passed unanimously.