Taylor Swift announces new version of 'Midnights' with special guest stars

Taylor Swift has expanded her album " Midnights." Again.

Seven months after she dropped the instant-smash studio LP — which almost immediately got an update when she added seven songs to the original tracklist for the " 3am Edition " — Swift will release a new version of "Midnights" featuring two high-profile collaborations: a remix of her song "Karma" featuring Ice Spice and a new take on "Snow on the Beach" with added contributions from Lana Del Rey, who made a blink-if-you-miss-it cameo on the original song.

"I'm a massive fan of this brilliant artist and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch," Swift said of Ice Spice in a note posted Wednesday on social media. Of Del Rey, Swift wrote, "You asked for it, we listened: Lana and I went back into the studio specifically to record more Lana on Snow on the Beach. Love u Lana."

"Midnights: The Til Dawn Edition" is due to hit streaming services Thursday night at 9 p.m. PDT, a day before Swift's blockbuster Eras tour stops at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium for three shows. Swift said she'll have a "special edition CD" of "Midnights" available only at MetLife with a previously unreleased "vault track" called "You're Losing Me."

"Midnights" is at No. 2 this week on the Billboard 200, where it's followed at No. 10 by Swift's 2019 album, "Lover." Chart watchers will no doubt keep a close eye on the tally to see if her "Midnights" expansion — which is sure to boost the album's streams in the coming days — can knock Morgan Wallen's " One Thing at a Time " from the top spot. This week the country star's latest racked up its 11th consecutive week at No. 1 — the first time an album has spent that long at the top right out of the gate, according to Billboard, since Whitney Houston's "Whitney" in 1987.

Swift's Eras tour is due to reach Inglewood's SoFi Stadium on Aug. 3 for the first of five sold-out shows.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

