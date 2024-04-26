Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s love story featured some fan favorite characters last week as the stars went on a double date with Swift’s longtime pal Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper.

Donna Kelce, mom of the 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end, said Wednesday at QVC’s Age of Possibility summit in Las Vegas that the Super Bowl champ sent her a snap from the foursome’s beach day in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, People reports.

It was during their time down the shore that Kelce realized Cooper, 49, would be in attendance at the event to serve lunch to the 50 women being honored, which included his mother.

“Travis told me you were going to be here,” Mama Kelce told the “Maestro” star-director-co-writer at the event, per People.

The star-studded trip came on the heels of Grammy winner Swift, also 34, dropping her 11th studio album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” last Friday.

Kelce is believed to have been the muse for two tracks on the double album. However, most of the songs appear to have been inspired by Swift’s brief relationship last year with the 1975 frontman Matty Healy, following her six-year relationship with Joe Alwyn.

Cooper and model Hadid, 29, have been linked at least since early October, when they were spotted grabbing dinner at Via Carota in New York City.

The Age of Possibility summit honored 50 “authentic and inspiring female celebrities, activists, business leaders, and lifestyle experts who exemplify the possibilities of life over 50.” The honorees, known as the Quintessential 50, or Q50, included Donna Kelce, Christina Applegate, Billie Jean King, Patti LaBelle, Queen Latifah, Martha Stewart, Liz Vaccariello, Naomi Watts and more.