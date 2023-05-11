The union representing teachers in the West Sonoma County Union High School District demanded the district conduct a “full and transparent” evaluation of Superintendent Chris Meredith.

The school board president, Julie Aiello, said they had already scheduled their annual evaluation of Meredith before the resolution and the union’s letter did not result in any board actions.

“Mr. Meredith is currently in year one of his 3 year contract,” Aiello said. “We are not considering ending his contract early at this time.”

The concern comes after the resignation of three respected female administrators during the first year of his leadership. Analy Principal Shauna Ferdinandson and vice principals Erin Elliott and Rachel Lasek announced their resignations last month and have accepted new jobs in neighboring districts.

They have declined to comment why they're leaving. Meredith said at the time that he heard some who were leaving had been “publicly expressing frustration with my leadership style.” He added that while he will not speak on personnel matters, he encouraged staff to reach out with any concerns so the could be addressed “promptly and responsibly.”

The union sent a resolution to the board in late April, saying that, “since all three resigning administrators are women, the fact that discrimination against a protected class could potentially be present in the Superintendent’s behaviors cannot be brushed aside.”

The teacher’s union, the West Sonoma County Teacher’s Association, said Meredith’s contract should not be extended beyond his original end date of summer 2025 until he is able to create a safe and productive work space of all district employees.

The union’s resolution came just before the district voted whether to renegotiate his contract, but no actions were taken according to Aiello.

Meredith started in July 2022 at a $195,000 salary with a 1.5% yearly increase after his first 12 months.

The teacher’s association also urged the board to create a plan for having “candid conversations regarding his job performance“ and to adopt their proposed 10 areas for growth that they would use to evaluate Meredith.

“After much deliberation, the Board has determined that Superintendent Meredith, although imperfect (like all of us), has brought many positive changes, energy, enthusiasm, and competent leadership to his position,” Aiello said in a letter. “We have also recently received many comments of support for him from teachers and staff. The board is unified in our decision to continue with Chris Meredith’s contract as our schools superintendent.”

Meredith said he was not available to respond to Press Democrat requests for comment due to scheduling reasons. The West Sonoma County Teacher’s Association could not immediately be reached for comment.

