West County High School football team linemen eat dinner together the day before their first game in Sebastopol on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

Team of rivals: Football players from Analy, El Molino now on the same side

While the grown-ups fight over the West County high school consolidation, the kids try to figure out how to make it work.
AUSTIN MURPHY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 27, 2021, 7:08PM
Updated 1 hour ago

First in an occasional series

No mascot? No problem.

The scrimmage was over, and the team without a nickname had played well. West County High School, the generic new handle for the recently — and controversially — consolidated Analy and El Molino high schools, had gotten the better of St. Vincent de Paul, a prep school in Petaluma. Highlights for West County included a surprisingly potent rushing attack, and the pinpoint passing of junior quarterback Sammy Long.

As parents and fans filed out of Chip Castleberry Stadium on the Sebastopol campus formerly known as Analy, a pair of 40-something men commented approvingly on the red-cushioned blocking sleds, and the red umbrellas outside the cafeteria.

El Molino closed in June because of budget shortfalls and declining enrollment. Until then, however, the Forestville school’s primary color had been red, its mascot a lion, its archrival: Analy.

About this series

For the coming school year, Press Democrat reporters Austin Murphy and Kaylee Tornay will chronicle the contentious merger of Analy and El Molino high schools, two schools with proud and distinct pasts that have been forced into a shared future. This is the first in their series.

Walking past the tiger statue just outside the stadium — Analy’s mascot — one of the men suggested getting rid of it.

“Or just put a mane on it,” suggested his friend, and they had a laugh.

It was 10 days after classes started at the newly merged, freshly rebranded West County high. With their focus on obsolete school colors and mascots, those men were, in their way, trying to turn back the clock.

They have plenty of company.

At a Wednesday school board meeting, a group of parents announced they had enough signatures to put two members of the board up for a recall. In April, a group of parents sued the West Sonoma County Union High School District to block the consolidation.

With that anger boiling over in the background, head football coach Dan Bourdon and his right hand man, assistant head coach Jerod Brown, have spent the past four months working to unify the squad, to create strong bonds between young men whose once-bitter rivals are now beside them in the huddle.

Bourdon was Analy’s head coach last season. Brown was El Molino’s. They, too, had been rivals. But the friendship they’ve forged since the end of last season — when El Molino stunned the favored Tigers in the 56th and final Golden Apple Bowl — has set the tone for the teenagers who look up to them.

While it remains to be seen what kind of win-loss record the Ligers will post this season, they’ve already made gigantic strides coming together as a team.

West County High School assistant head football coach Jerod Brown tosses footballs to quarterbacks during practice in Sebastopol on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. Brown is the former El Molino head football coach. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
West County High School assistant head football coach Jerod Brown tosses footballs to quarterbacks during practice in Sebastopol on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. Brown is the former El Molino head football coach. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

Rivalry is over

“The first few days were kind of weird,” acknowledged senior wide receiver and Analy product Josh Kidd. “It was mostly El Mo guys sticking with El Mo guys; Analy sticking with Analy.”

So, the players called a meeting. “We had a little talk,” he recalled. “We said, ‘We’re all gonna be one team, sooner or later. So we might as well start getting comfortable, start talking to each other now.’”

And they did.

Was that players meeting on the field? In the locker room? “Actually, it was on Snapchat,” said Kidd.

“We knew that if we didn’t gel, fast, we weren’t going to be any good. So it was like, let’s put all this aside, and get together.” ― Travis Bardella

“We just sort of realized, hey, the rivalry’s done,” said Isaac Rodrigues, a senior lineman who is taking four Advance Placement classes this fall. “Now, these guys over here, including the guys who came over from El Molino, I consider them some of my closest friends.”

He motioned, as he spoke, to a herd of linemen lumbering through a drill. Among them was center and ex-El Mo Lion, Travis Bardella.

“We knew that if we didn’t gel, fast, we weren’t going to be any good,” he said. “So it was like, let’s put all this aside, and get together.”

Things were pretty awkward for a few days, agreed former Lion Manuel Ruiz Flores, “out there practicing with guys you were supposed to dislike.” But now, said the senior wide receiver, “I’m friends with practically everybody on this roster.”

By reaching out to their new teammates, rather than pushing them away, the players took a cue from Bourdon and his staff, a young, dynamic group of ex-Lions and former Tigers with exceptional chemistry.

“I hang out with these guys more than I hang out with my fiancé,” said offensive line coach Jake Chidester.

West County High School's Manuel Ruiz Flores adjusts his cleats before returning to the field during practice in Sebastopol on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
West County High School's Manuel Ruiz Flores adjusts his cleats before returning to the field during practice in Sebastopol on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

“I got your back; let’s do this”

Bourdon, a star quarterback at Analy in the late 1990s, became the Tigers head coach in 2008. Starting in 2011, he led the team to five straight league championships and deep runs in the North Coast Section playoffs.

He stepped down in 2017 to spend more time with his wife and their newborn boy, but returned in January 2020. The Tigers had struggled in his absence, losing nine of 10 games in 2019. With Bourdon back for last spring’s COVID-19-shortened season, Analy went 3-1, its only loss coming against El Molino in the final edition of their storied rivalry game.

A few days after that upset, the head coaches sat down for the first time. Brown informed Bourdon that he wasn’t going to apply for the head coaching job at the new school. Bourdon is 40, Brown 11 years his junior.

As Brown had explained to his wife, “Dan’s done this a long time. He’s going to be dialed in.”

Also, it was the El Molino students who were being uprooted, whose lives were being significantly disrupted by the merger. Brown wanted to keep an eye on them.

If he was “nose deep in being head coach,” he said, “I don’t know that I’d be able to take care of our El Mo kids the way I want to.”

So, he told Bourdon he’d be his No. 2. “I got your back; let’s do this,” said Brown, whose temperament and skill set ideally complement Bourdon’s.

He oversees the team’s pass-happy, up-tempo spread offense, while Brown coordinates the defense.

West County High School head football coach Dan Bourdon, right, and assistant head football coach Jerod Brown talk while running practice in Sebastopol on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
West County High School head football coach Dan Bourdon, right, and assistant head football coach Jerod Brown talk while running practice in Sebastopol on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

Ideal pairing

Bourdon is high-energy, frenetic and LOUD. Brown is more reserved and cerebral. While Bourdon is something of a Luddite when it comes to technology, his assistant head coach enjoys that aspect of the job, and excels at it.

A player’s coach, Bourdon connects with his charges by joking with, and occasionally ribbing them. Brown does that to a lesser extent. He’s big on letting players know he cares about them, and can be overheard, out on the practice field, telling guys he loves and appreciates them.

The former rival coaches became such fast friends that they went on a couple camping trips over the summer. “Our wives get along,” noted Brown, “which helps a lot.”

“I thought if we were coming together strong as a staff,” said Bourdon, “we’d have a chance to come together strong as a team.”

It’s rubbed off on the roster. “We all want the same thing, and that’s to be prepared for our senior season, and go out with a bang,” said Tyler Sword.

Sword would’ve been El Mo’s starting quarterback this season, but was beaten out for the job by Sammy Long. How harsh a blow was that?

“I just want this team to be the best it can be,” replied Sword, who, incidentally, will start at outside linebacker. “If that means being a backup, I’m OK with that. If it means getting a couple reps now and then, I’m chilling with that, as long as this team is successful, and everybody’s cohesive.”

West County High School varsity football players eat dinner together the day before their first game in Sebastopol on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
West County High School varsity football players eat dinner together the day before their first game in Sebastopol on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

Erasing the past

Folks at the newly consolidated high school have worked hard to remove references to Analy and the Tigers, but they’ve missed a few. A week before the opener, Bourdon noticed that the word “Tigers” had yet to be painted over on the stadium scoreboard.

“There will be an outpouring of complaints about that,” he predicted.

A menacing, six-foot high Tiger on the side of the field house was painted over with a circular “WC” logo. But the circle is a smidgen too small.

“You can see the Tiger’s ears poking up,” said Rodrigues. “It’s pretty funny.”

Not to everyone.

There were complaints, when the WC logo was first unveiled, that the red C was beneath — and, by implication — inferior to the blue W.

The ex-El Mo players are taking it all in stride. “I don’t care that much,” said senior wide receiver Ian Hocheder, “because I know they’re making an effort to change it. They’re doing their best.

“Also, right now they’re more focused on keeping us safe from COVID.”

While Hocheder was “heartbroken” by the news that El Molino’s days were numbered, he’s all but over it. “Since I was small, I knew a lot of kids who ended up at Analy. It’s been really good to see them again.”

Out on the practice field this summer, there’s been almost no trace of the tempest around consolidation, said strength coach Dan Albert. “These guys just want to ball.”

West County High School Tyler Sword throws a pass during practice in Sebastopol on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. Sword previously attended El Molino High School. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
West County High School Tyler Sword throws a pass during practice in Sebastopol on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. Sword previously attended El Molino High School. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

There is “no consideration” of that rhubarb, agreed Kai Hamblin, also an assistant on Bourdon’s staff. Once a star receiver at El Mo, he questioned the wisdom of merging the schools.

He was concerned about the extra travel for El Molino kids, and he wondered how Analy could fit another 500 students.

And Hamblin mourned the passing of the rivalry, the significance of which is fading quickly for today’s players, he acknowledged. Unlike many of the adults, they’ve moved on.

“It’s those of us who grew up in the rivalry,” he said, “we’re the ones who are clinging to it.”

