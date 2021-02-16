Tech company pulls Bay Area job posting that listed 'non-Asian' as requirement

A tech company has apologized after a Bay Area job listing went up on LinkedIn requiring applicants be "non-Asian."

Aptude, an IT consulting firm, is based in Chicago but has offices all over the world. On its site, it says the company helps clients "hire IT staff, fill a temporary development position, or piece together a project team." ABC7 first reported that a woman looking at Bay Area job posts on LinkedIn noticed an open position for an Aptude data analyst. The job listed a requirement for "non-Asian" applicants in its description section.

The boyfriend of the woman then posted a screenshot of the listing, which has Menlo Park as its location, on social media, where it attracted attention. The listing was up for about a week before it was pulled following the social media backlash.

"Please note the job posting was first brought to our attention on Tuesday, upon which we immediately took steps to remove it from all channels and to investigate how it occurred," Aptude told ABC7 in a statement. "Our investigation revealed that misunderstood communication was posted by an individual with no conceivable discriminatory intent. Aptude took steps to ensure no such posts occur in the future."

Aptude's statement does not further explain the "misunderstood communication" which resulted in the phrase "non-Asian" appearing on its listing. A reposted version of the listing is available now.

LinkedIn, which carried the job posting, also apologized.