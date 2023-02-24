Admission: In-person; $75 for adults, $35 for students. Online only; $50 for adults, $35 for students and seniors

A diverse slate of accomplished explorers, industry pioneers and experts will bring their varied backgrounds and perspectives to Santa Rosa next month for inspiring talks on topics ranging from artificial intelligence to Indigenous food during the 11th annual TEDxSonomaCounty.

The local, independently produced event licensed by TED, which has hosted talks by leading thinkers since 1984, returns to the Jackson Theater at Sonoma Country Day School on March 4, for its latest event, themed “This Is Us.”

“This year’s theme ‘This is Us’ and the TEDxSonomaCounty 2023 speaker lineup and program are designed to expose the audience to bold, new ideas while deepening our connection to each other and the values we share,” said Anisya Fritz, proprietor of Lynmar Estate, TEDxSonomaCounty license holder and emcee, in a statement.

The event’s lineup includes Angela Roseboro, chief diversity officer for Riot Games, who will deliver a talk on the social benefits of gaming; Dia Bondi, a self-described “communications catalyst,” who will speak on the downside of saying “yes” to everything; and Peter Graf, chief strategy and operations officer at software development company Genesys, who will predict the future of AI.

Other presenters include former NASA astronaut Ed Lu, who will offer his perspective on protecting Earth. Disability inclusion activist Diana Elizabeth Jordan will talk about moving beyond the health boundaries of her cerebral palsy. Clinical psychologist Jonah Paquette will speak on the science behind well-being. And Melissa Nelson will share insights into the cultural importance of the Native American food movement and international Indigenous food sovereignty.

Portland, Oregon, artist and improvisation trainer Gary Hirsch, Bay Area author and Burning Man board member Jennifer Raiser, Santa Rosa educator Larkin O’Leary and Windsor’s Sipsong Spirits founder Tara Jasper round out the speakers’ lineup.

“TEDxSonomaCounty is fortunate to be able to draw from a culturally diverse community of bright minds, internationally recognized thought leaders, and inspiring local citizens whose work has the power to change lives,” Fritz said in a statement.

The event, running from 1-4:30 p.m., will also include presentations by Healdsburg-based UPside Dance Company and the Santa Rosa Youth Orchestra.

The public is invited to attend in person or online. Tickets are $35-$75. For more information, go to tedxsonomacounty.com.