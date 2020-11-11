Teen arrested in Cloverdale stabbing that injured 2 people

A 17-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of stabbing a woman and accidentally slicing a 19-year-old man during an attempt to break up a fight between the two in Cloverdale on Monday.

The stabbing was reported to police about 7:30 p.m. at a home on Grace Court near Shahan Drive, the Cloverdale Police Department said in a news release Tuesday.

The suspect, who was not identified by authorities, picked up a knife from a kitchen counter in the home and attempted to stab a 64-year-old woman, who was in a physical altercation with the man, the department said.

But she struck the man instead. The teen then swung her arms while holding the knife, making contact with the woman several times before fleeing the home, police said.

The relationship between the three was unclear. Phone calls to the Cloverdale Police Department were not returned Tuesday afternoon.

Officers arrived and found the man sitting on a curb and bleeding from a stab wound. The teen was standing in front of the house crying, police said.

Inside the home, the woman involved in the altercation called for help from a bedroom and officers saw she was bleeding heavily. A second man, who was on the phone when police arrived, was also in the home.

Both of the stabbing victims were taken to local hospitals and treated for their injuries, authorities said.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse causing serious injury. She was later booked into Sonoma County Juvenile Hall, the department said.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.