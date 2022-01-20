Teen at bail hearing for Los Gatos party mom: 'I would feel scared if you let her out'

A 47-year-old Los Gatos mom accused of hosting drunken, sex-fueled parties for her teenage son and his friends appeared in court for a bail hearing Tuesday, multiple media outlets reported.

Shannon O'Connor, also known as Shannon Bruga, was at the Santa Clara Courthouse to make her second request for bail, the San Jose Mercury News reported. An earlier request was denied.

She has been in a jail in the Bay Area since she was arrested in October on 39 felony and misdemeanor charges, including child abuse, sexual assault, sexual battery, child molestation and providing alcohol to minors, the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office said. She faces incarceration if she is convicted.

In a separate case, she was also hit with three additional charges of grand theft tied to $120,000 in unauthorized charges on company credit cards from her former employer, including payments for clothing, limousine rides and alcohol delivery to her home.

Two teen girls and three mothers delivered emotional testimonies on Tuesday, calling on the judge to not release O'Connor before her trial.

"Shannon Bruga robbed me of my innocence," a girl known as Jane Doe # 4 said, according to NBC Bay Area. "She has left me with sickening memories that will haunt me the rest of my life. I feel she has not changed. I would feel scared if you let her out on bail."

The mother of Jane Doe #4 read a statement from Jane Doe #3, alleging that O'Connor allowed her to drink until she vomited and nearly drown in a hot tub, the Mercury News reported. The girl said in her statement that she was subjected to an unwanted sexual encounter, and when she told O'Connor that "he made me bleed," the accused mom laughed.

O'Connor allegedly threw parties for high school students who were 14 and 15 years old in the Silicon Valley community of Los Gatos, Calif., where she served copious amounts of alcohol, encouraged teenagers to have sex and sometimes watched the sexual acts over an eight-month period in 2020 and 2021, the prosecution alleged in a statement of facts released in October.

The judge on Tuesday delayed a decision on bail until early February, NBC reported.