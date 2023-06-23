OAKLAND — A 19-year-old San Francisco man has been arrested and charged with killing Jen Angel, a beloved baker, activist and longtime zine publisher who was dragged to her death during a purse snatching in February, court records show.

Ishmael Burch, 19, was charged June 7 with the robbery and killing of Angel, as well as a second robbery that occurred the same day Angel was gravely injured. Burch was already in jail at the time he was charged, due to a June 2 arrest on suspicion of battery, records show.

Authorities say that Burch was identified as the driver of a stolen vehicle that sped away after a second person took Angel’s purse and ran to the getaway car. Angel was reportedly caught in the vehicle’s door while attempting to retrieve her property, and dragged more than 50 feet before falling off into the street. She was hospitalized for two days before dying from blunt force trauma to her head, according to police and court records.

The purse snatching occurred in downtown Oakland around 12:30 p.m. Feb. 6, in the rear parking lot of a Wells Fargo Bank branch on the 2000 block of Webster Street. Police also linked Burch to a second robbery that day, which occurred on the 2000 block of Franklin Street, as well as an attempted car burglary on Lakeshore Avenue. He is not charged in the attempted car break-in, and police haven’t said which robbery occurred first.

Burch was identified as a suspect in the robberies through cellphone data placing him at both locations, as well as surveillance footage showing him in possession of the vehicle, which was reported stolen out of San Francisco on Jan 29, court record show. Burch is being held without bail at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin.

He was just two weeks away from turning 19 at the time of the robbery and homicide.

At the time of her death, Angel was best known for running her own small businesses, Angel Cakes, and Fifth Street Bakery. She was also a longtime local activist and independent journalist.

Angel founded Aid and Abet, a social-justice event-production platform that served dozens of nonprofits and activist groups, and in co-founding Clamor, a bi-monthly alternative magazine published from 1999 to 2006, her roots in independent media and activism spread far and drew deep levels of support.

Shortly after Angel’s death, friends and family released a statement calling for “all available alternatives to traditional prosecution, such as restorative justice,” if her killer was ever identified.

“As a long-time social movement activist and anarchist, Jen did not believe in state violence, carceral punishment, or incarceration as an effective or just solution to social violence and inequity,” the statement said.

