Teen dies in apparent drowning at Lake Berryessa

A 16-year-old Fairfield boy died in an apparent drowning at Lake Berryessa earlier this week, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office said.

The drowning was reported to the authorities on Monday at 1 p.m., Napa County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Henry Wofford said.

Authorities learned the teen and a friend were in the water near the Oak Shores Day Use Area on the western border of Lake Berryessa when the teen fell off an inflatable device.

He did not know how to swim, Wofford said.

A search and rescue robot found the teen’s body submerged in 21 feet of water Tuesday afternoon, Wofford said.

He declined to provide the teen’s name because he is a minor.

An official cause of death is pending, though investigators don’t suspect foul play, Wofford said.

