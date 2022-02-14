Teen dies in skiing collision at Palisades Tahoe

A teenage boy died and another was injured on Sunday after the two of them collided while skiing at Palisades Tahoe, a spokeswoman for the resort said.

The boys collided at about 2 p.m. on the Yellow Trail, a run on the Alpine Meadows side of the Placer County ski resort near Lake Tahoe, according to spokeswoman Kat Walton.

The skier who died has been identified by Tahoe Truckee Unified School District officials as Scotty Lapp, a sophomore at North Tahoe High School in Tahoe City, according to local news channels.

He was a member of the Palisades Tahoe Big Mountain Competition Team, according to Walton.

The other skier, a member of the Olympic Valley Freestyle Team, was airlifted to Renown Hospital in Reno, Nev. Walton said Monday he “is reported to be recovering.”

“Our hearts go out to the families and friends of the deceased and injured, as well as the entire Team Palisades Tahoe community,” Walton said in a statement, noting that a crisis counselor was at the resort Sunday for the boys’ teammates.

