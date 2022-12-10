Teen killed, man wounded in East Oakland shooting

OAKLAND — A 16-year-old boy was killed and a 23-year-old man was wounded late Friday night in an East Oakland shooting, authorities said.

The names of the victims have not been released. They are believed to be Oakland residents.

Police have not said if the two knew each other.

The two were found shot about 10:59 p.m. Friday in the 6700 block of Avenal Avenue, a residential neighborhood in the Havenscourt area.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition, police said.

Investigators later determined the two were actually shot several blocks away in the 2800 block of 68th Avenue but were able to make it to Avenal Avenue where they were found. Numerous shell casings were found on 68th Avenue, authorities said.

A motive for the shooting is under investigation. No arrests have been made.

The killing is the 114th homicide investigated by Oakland police this year. The California Highway Patrol has also investigated six homicides on Oakland freeways. Last year at this time Oakland police had investigated 129 homicides in the city.

Police and Crime Stoppers of Oakland are offering up to $15,000 in reward money for information leading to the arrest of the killer. Anyone with information may call police at 510-238-3821 or 510-238-7950 or Crime Stoppers at 510-777-8572.