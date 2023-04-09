Teen Services Sonoma will be offering a free, online driver’s education course to students 15 to 18 years old this month.

The class is no longer being offered by Sonoma Valley High School, and Teen Services added it in 2022 after an internal survey revealed that teens would like the education.

“An overwhelming number of teens noted that they needed support on working toward their learner’s permit,” Gonzalez said.

It will be offered on Thursday, April 13 and Friday, April 14 from noon to 5 p.m., when Sonoma Valley Unified School District schools are not in session. April 10-14 is “emergency week,” when students, teachers and most staff members are off as the district because the school district did not need to use its emergency days this year.

“We typically choose dates when school is not in session for programs like this,” said Eric Gonzalez, vice president of Teen Services Sonoma at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma Valley. “We try to fill that time with programs in which our teams can be productive with their time off from school.

He said that the program is divided into two days to pace the students better.

“If students are unable to finish within the two days we offer the program, they are more than welcome to come in and finish it at their own speed,” he added.

Teens can register for the course up until it begins on April 13. For information about the course or to sign up, contact Alixya Soto, director of Teen Services Sonoma, at asoto@bgcsonoma.org or 707-775-1284.

The course is required to obtain a learner’s driving permit. After completing the course, students receive a certificate in the mail and they can then take it and other documents to a Department of Motor Vehicles location to begin the process of obtaining the permit.

Soto and her staff will provide support for participants during the course. She will also walk them through a slideshow in which she will outline the process and explain what is needed to ultimately obtain a driver’s license.

The class is not free when teens take it online on their own. All fees are covered when students take the course at Teen Services, which has averaged about 10 participants per course and is expecting 10 to 15 this time.

Gonzalez that the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma Valley is hoping to offer another driver’s education course for students who can’t participate this month.

