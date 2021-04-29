Teen surfer rescues drowning man from Santa Cruz beach

As Zade Stone-Hinds remembered it, it was high tide at Santa Cruz's Sunny Cove last Saturday with a lot of big waves towering at around six to eight feet tall.

Stone-Hinds, 17, had just left the water for the morning when he saw a young man struggling to stay afloat — and didn't think twice about jumping in to the punishing waters to save him.

Now, local officials and witnesses are referring to Stone-Hinds as a hero whose rescue "really was amazing."

"I'm not going to hesitate on something like that, that I feel so comfortable doing," Stone-Hinds told KRON.

He leapt in to rescue the drowning man, who later told Stone Hinds that "it was his first time he's ever been in the ocean." Stone-Hinds corralled the man and secured him onto his surfboard to give him some air and keep him afloat. But because of the intensity of the water at the time, Stone-Hinds lost his board and supported the man on his body.

The rescue was successful, as swimmers arrived on the scene to rescue the two — and the young man, whose identity was not revealed, only sustained a few injuries.

Sean Rothwell, the assistant harbormaster at Santa Cruz Harbor, told KRON that surfers often act as first responders for people struggling in the water.

"We've had plenty of calls over the years where our local surfing community will render aid," he told the station, "and we count on them quite a bit."

