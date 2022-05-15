Teen with assault rifle ‘ghost gun’ arrested, Santa Rosa police say

A 16-year-old juvenile was arrested late Saturday after Santa Rosa police officers found him in possession of an assault rifle “ghost gun,” according to a news release.

Shortly after 11 p.m., officers with the department’s Special Enforcement Team patrolling in the area of North Dutton Avenue and El Cerrito Drive investigated a parked car containing three occupants.

“When the officers approached the vehicle, they could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the inside of the vehicle,“ according to the release.

Officers conducted a searched after they learned the occupants were all juveniles who “had recently been smoking marijuana in the vehicle,” officials said.

Their search, according to the release, turned up two partially loaded 9mm magazines, as well as the assault rifle with a “3D printed lower receiver.”

They arrested one of the juveniles on suspicion of a number of offenses, including felony possession of an assault weapon, felony possession of a short-barreled rifle and misdemeanor possession of ammunition by a minor.

Authorities declined to release the name of the teen, who was detained in juvenile hall, due to his age.