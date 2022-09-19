Police: Girl, 15, arrested in Petaluma on multiple charges after stealing, crashing pickup truck

Petaluma Police arrested a 15-year-old girl over the weekend after she crashed a stolen vehicle, fled the scene and had been driving under the influence of alcohol, according to local law enforcement.

Police responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash at about 12:51 a.m. Saturday in the area of Caulfield and Park lanes, the Petaluma Police Department said Monday in a news release.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a Chevrolet pickup truck had collided with a fence, but the truck was empty.

Following witness reports, police found a female hiding a short distance from the collision, who matched a description given by witnesses. Police said she was also showing signs of alcohol impairment.

She was not identified because she is a minor.

“The Petaluma Police Department would like to thank the residents who spoke with officers and provided detailed descriptions of the outstanding subject,” police said in the news release.

Officers contacted the registered owner of the pickup, which was determined to be an unreported stolen vehicle from the 1500 block of Sunrise Parkway, police said.

The subject was placed under arrest on charges of vehicle theft, burglary, hit and run and DUI. After being medically cleared at a local hospital, the female subject was booked at the Sonoma County juvenile hall.

