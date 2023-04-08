Teenager injured in ATV rollover near Cazadero

An injured teenage girl was airlifted Friday afternoon out of a remote area near Cazadero after the all-terrain vehicle she was driving rolled down an embankment, authorities said.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Henry 1 helicopter transported the girl to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital from the site of the accident on Chimney Rock Road, Monte Rio Fire Chief Steve Baxman said.

The extent of the girl’s injuries wasn’t immediately known. Baxman said she appeared to have broken some bones.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-123.06127888045654&lat=38.4942855676282&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Baxman said it appeared the ATV hit a ditch, causing it to roll over.

Along with the Monte Rio Fire Department and Henry 1, personnel from the Cazadero Fire Department and the Sonoma County Fire District responded.

