Teens charged with selling fentanyl to high school students in Monterey County

Three Monterey Peninsula men charged by prosecutors with crimes related to the distribution of fentanyl to high school students in Monterey County made court appearances over the past week.

According to the criminal complaints, the investigation into drug distribution to high schoolers in the area began in October 2021 but took a turn after a 15-year-old Pacific Grove resident suffered a fatal overdose on or about March 5. Evidence collected at the scene of the overdose established that the teen overdosed from inhaling the smoke from a pulverized counterfeit “M30” pill.

A press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of California states Louis Alexander, 19, of Monterey and Brandon William Carranza-Arthur, 19, of Monterey appeared in federal court Friday while Benjamin Reily Bliss, 18, of Carmel made his initial appearance in federal court on Monday.

Bliss is charged with aiding and abetting the distribution of fentanyl, while Carranza and Alexander are charged with unlawfully using, or causing to be used, the internet to advertise, or to offer to sell or distribute a controlled substance.

The criminal complaint against Bliss alleges that as part of the investigation into the deadly overdose, law enforcement interviewed a second juvenile who also overdosed, but survived. Text messages from the surviving juvenile’s cellphone established that on March 20, Bliss provided transportation for the juvenile to San Francisco, where the juvenile purchased a baggie containing fentanyl in the form of a multicolored powdery/rocky substance. The juvenile allegedly paid $250 for the drugs which, after using, resulted in a non-fatal overdose on March 23.

The criminal complaint against Alexander alleges he used Snapchat to advertise, offer and sell fentanyl-based counterfeit oxycodone and Xanax pills to high school students in the Monterey area. In October 2021, one of the juveniles he is believed to have supplied suffered a non-fatal overdose. While the juvenile overdose victim was recovering in the hospital, the juvenile’s mother discovered Snapchat messages on a cellphone that the juvenile used. The Snapchat messages were about drug sales and were between the juvenile and a person named “lulu.” According to the complaint, law enforcement personnel later identified “lulu” as Alexander. The mother of another local high school student reported to investigators that numerous students were using and addicted to Percocets and that “lulu” is known as a supplier of the blue pills at the student’s high school.

The complaint filed against Carranza alleges that law enforcement personnel obtained text messages between Carranza and a juvenile establishing Carranza played a role in supplying drugs to high school students. According to the complaint, Carranza provided information regarding how a student should take counterfeit prescription drugs. The complaint describes numerous text messages in which a juvenile admits he was having intense cravings for drugs and Carranza negotiates the price and quantity of pills that could be supplied. In one exchange, the juvenile offers to pay Carranza $60 for $50 worth of pills if Carranza would front the money; the juvenile explained that the arrangement would provide sufficient time to arrange the sale of a cellphone to finance the transaction. According to the complaint, Carranza ultimately arranged for the juvenile to obtain the drugs.

Bliss faces a maximum statutory sentence of 20 years in prison. Alexander and Carranza face a maximum term of four years in prison. In addition, as part of any sentence handed down after a conviction of any of the three defendants, the court may order a fine of up to $250,000 restitution and up to three years of supervised release.