Two people were killed Friday night in a head-on collision in Fresno County.

The California Highway Patrol said the crash was at 10:20 p.m. along Highway 43, north of Davis Avenue.

CHP Sgt. Elvis Reynoso said a Toyota Camry was going south and a dark-colored Land Rover headed north when for unknown reasons the Toyota crossed over into the northbound lane and collided head-on with the Range Rover.

The 18-year-old driver and the 15-year-old passenger in the Toyota — both from Fresno — were pronounced dead at the scene, Reynoso said.

A rear passenger in the Toyota, an 18-year old man, and two other victims in the Land Rover were taken to Community Regional Medical Center with major injuries.

CHP said the people in the Land Rover were a 57-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman from Fresno.

It’s unknown if drugs and alcohol were a factor in the collision, Reynoso said.