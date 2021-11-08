Subscribe

Tell us: Are you awaiting a visitor to Sonoma County now that the borders have reopened?

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
November 8, 2021, 11:54AM
November 8, 2021, 11:54AM

Happy reunions are in the works all over the United States now that the country fully reopened its borders with Mexico and Canada and lifted COVID-19-related travel restrictions that covered a majority of Europe on Monday.

Are you expecting a visitor to Sonoma County from one of these countries? If so, let Reporter Alana Minkler know at alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com for a possible story.

